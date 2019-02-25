ZTE unveils Axon 10 Pro 5G flagship and Blade V10 with a 32-megapixel selfie cam

James Martin/CNET

On top of LG, Huawei and others announcing their first 5G-enabled phones at MWC 2019, ZTE announced its own 5G phone on Monday too. The Axon 10 Pro 5G is the newest device from the Chinese phone maker, which will be able to connect to the next-gen network of high-speed mobile data.

The Axon 10 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 855 processor and a fingerprint scanner embedded in its screen. On the back are three cameras that have AI capabilities including scene recognition. (Phones with more than one or two rear cameras are also becoming more and more common at MWC as well.) The rear setup includes a wide-angle camera, a standard lens and a third telephoto camera. For your selfie shots, the front of the phone has a 20-megapixel camera.

ZTE

Currently, ZTE is working with eight international carriers to roll out 5G testing. The Axon 10 Pro 5G will be available in the first half of this year in Europe and China.

In addition, ZTE launched another phone called the Blade V10. Its showcase feature is a front-facing 32-megapixel camera, which also has AI capabilities. On the back are two cameras: a 16- and 5-megapixel shooter. The Blade V10 has a 6.3-inch display, runs Android 9.0 and is equipped with a 2.1GHz octa-core processor.

ZTE will sell the phone in China and countries in Europe and Latin America starting next month. Though pricing has not been released, a ZTE representative told CNET that we should expect it to cost around $300.

The company also created a cheaper version of the Blade V10, known as the Blade V10 Vita. It's priced at around $200 and has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

For more info about the show check out CNET's full coverage of MWC 2019 here.