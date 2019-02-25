ZTE brings 5G to MWC with the Axon 10 Pro

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Axon 10 Pro is ZTE's first dive into the pool of (promised) super-fast next-generation data networks. On the first day of MWC 2019, the company unveiled its new phone to the crowds in Barcelona.

Read the article
1
of 10

ZTE has yet to reveal a long list of the Axon 10 Pro 5G's specs, but it says the phone should support download speeds of up to 2Gbps. Of course, that will depend on the speed of the network it's connecting to. 

Read the article
2
of 10

ZTE did say the Axon 10 Pro 5G will have a Snapdragon 855 processor and a fingerprint scanner embedded in its screen.

Read the article
3
of 10

On the back are a wide-angle camera, a standard lens and a third telephoto camera.

Read the article
4
of 10

But for you all selfie lovers, the front camera has a 20-megapixel resolution. 

Read the article
5
of 10

The phone also has "the Smart SAR solution to intelligently reduce electromagnetic radiation and minimize damage to the human body on the basis of ensuring signals."

Read the article
6
of 10

And it's quite thin.

Read the article
7
of 10

Click or scroll through a few more snaps of the Axon 10 Pro from here at the world's biggest phone show.

Read the article
8
of 10

Read the article
9
of 10

Read the article
10
of 10
