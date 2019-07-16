CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Xfinity Mobile now lets you bring your own Samsung phone

You can bring an unlocked Galaxy phone and receive $100 in credit.

samsung-galaxy-note-9-use-1413

You can bring your Samsung Galaxy to Xfinity Mobile.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Comcast has announced that Xfinity Internet customers can now bring their own Android devices to the Xfinity Mobile service. Comcast said Tuesday it is accepting unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, S8, S8+, Note 9 and Note 8 phones, but will add more Android devices later in 2019.

The Xfinity Mobile service was announced in April 2017, and runs on a combination of Comcast's 19 million Wi-Fi hotspots and Verizon's cellular network.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Note 9 is a superphone through and through
3:29

Between July 16 and Aug. 4, Xfinity Mobile is giving customers who bring their own Android device, activate a new line and port their number across a $100 prepaid card. Devices that don't qualify can also be traded in for a gift card from the company that can be used to buy a new device.

Billy Stephens, Xfinity Mobile senior Vice President of Wireless Devices, said it's all about opening up the service to more users "while keeping the phone they already know and love."

Xfinity Mobile provides no line access fees on up to five phone lines, and unlimited calls and text messages. It's available to all Xfinity Internet customers, and costs $45 per month for unlimited data.

Mentioned Above
Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB, Midnight Black)
$445
See it
$599 Walmart
See It
$599 Sprint
See It
$449 B&H Photo-Video
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.

We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Next Article: The Amazon Prime Day 2019 absolute best tech deals: Killer savings we've seen on day 2