Angela Lang/CNET

Comcast has announced that Xfinity Internet customers can now bring their own Android devices to the Xfinity Mobile service. Comcast said Tuesday it is accepting unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, S8, S8+, Note 9 and Note 8 phones, but will add more Android devices later in 2019.

The Xfinity Mobile service was announced in April 2017, and runs on a combination of Comcast's 19 million Wi-Fi hotspots and Verizon's cellular network.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Note 9 is a superphone through and through

Between July 16 and Aug. 4, Xfinity Mobile is giving customers who bring their own Android device, activate a new line and port their number across a $100 prepaid card. Devices that don't qualify can also be traded in for a gift card from the company that can be used to buy a new device.

Billy Stephens, Xfinity Mobile senior Vice President of Wireless Devices, said it's all about opening up the service to more users "while keeping the phone they already know and love."

Xfinity Mobile provides no line access fees on up to five phone lines, and unlimited calls and text messages. It's available to all Xfinity Internet customers, and costs $45 per month for unlimited data.