An image of a Tesla edition of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is apparently fake, with a render being traced back to a YouTube creator. The YouTuber produced the picture as a theoretical concept of a Tesla-Samsung partnership, Tom's Guide reported Friday.

Weibo had earlier said the Tesla Galaxy Note 10 device would be launching in future.

The phablet is pictured as being dark gray with red accents and a Tesla logo.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Note 10 will be launched during an Unpacked event on Aug. 7 at the Barclays Center in New York, people familiar with Samsung's plans told CNET. The venue is the same place the Korean tech giant launched the Note 9 last year.

The Note 10 is rumored to have physical buttons for power and volume, no headphone jack, a bigger aspect ratio, a 6.66-inch display -- compared with the Note 9's 6.4-inch screen -- a 4,300mAh battery, four rear cameras and a camera on the S Pen.

The Korean tech giant is also reportedly looking to make more than one model of the Note 10, including a 5G version like the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

