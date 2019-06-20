Galaxy Note 10 will have physical buttons, new report claims

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is just around the corner, with a debut set for August 7, but a number of questions remain about Samsung's forthcoming phablet. One of the biggest ones: will it drop physical buttons entirely?

It's a rumor that changes by the day, with some reports claiming it will drop physical buttons and others saying it will still have them. The latest version of this rumor comes via Android Police, which cites a "reliable source" that says Samsung will in fact keep physical buttons for volume and power after an earlier report from the site suggested they might be replaced with "pressure-sensitive areas" to simulate the physical controls instead.

While power and volume buttons may remain, the headphone jack and Bixby button both still seem destined for removal. Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With a little over a month until its expected event, one way or another all should be revealed soon.

