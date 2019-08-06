The Apple Card is now available, at least for those with an invitation

James Martin/CNET

Eager to get an Apple Card? Invites are now rolling out, at least to some select few.

After CEO Tim Cook announced the Card would arrive in August, Apple on Tuesday began the initial deployment of its new branded credit card, sending out email invites to some of those who signed up to be "notified" that the card was indeed now available. A larger public launch is due for later this month.

Created in partnership with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard, the Apple Card sees Apple expand into the world of finance. Promising no annual fees, late fees or over-the-limit fees. Sign-up and management of the card are handled through the iPhone's Wallet app on iOS 12.4, which is also where interested users can apply for the card. If approved, the digital card can be added to the app immediately to begin using it right away.

In addition to removing a number of fees, Apple's cashback card will offer up to 3% back on purchases made directly from Apple (including digital purchases and subscriptions), 2% cashback on any purchase made using Apple Pay and 1% cashback on purchases made with the physical, titanium card.

Cashback is put back into your account every day through a feature the company calls "Daily Cash," and can be used to pay down your bill or send to friends through Apple Cash. You can also transfer Apple Cash to your bank account.

The app is also where you will be able to find card information including the 16 digit credit card number. The Apple Card actually has two card numbers, one for the physical card and one for the digital, but users will only be able to see the digital number which can be entered onto websites or given over the phone to a local pizza shop.

The physical titanium card itself is designed to be used in places where Apple Pay isn't accepted. It follows Apple's traditional minimalist design, with the front displaying your name, an Apple logo and the standard EMV chip and the back showing the Goldman and Mastercard logos. Tapping your iPhone against the NFC sleeve the titanium card comes with displays a pop-up on the iPhone that allows for quick activation of the card.

Support for the card is handled through the Wallet app, which can guide you to an Apple support for any technical questions or a Goldman Sachs support for any questions that might involve financial or personal data. In addition to phone support, you can also get help through iMessage.

If the card is lost or your iPhone is stolen, logging into iCloud will give you access to freeze or remove the payment method, though you will need to call Goldman Sachs to order a new physical card or get a new digital credit card number. There is no fee for getting a new titanium card.

Updated 3:23 p.m. PT: Added more information about Apple Card.