A closer look at the Apple Card credit card

Apple Card

On March 25, the tech giant Apple surprised many by announcing that it was launching a credit card -- the Apple Card. It will launch through the Wallet app this summer and is available only to US customers for now.

The Apple Card is both a digital and traditional credit card that you can use for transactions where Apple Pay is not available.

The physical Apple Card is made out of titanium. The card doesn't list a card number, CVV code or expiration date, and there's no place for a signature. That info, however, can be accessed on your iPhone.

For extra gravitas, your name and the Apple logo will be etched into the card.

For the most part, you'll access Apple Card through your iPhone.

The Card will be in the Wallet app.

Remember, this is still a credit card, so you still have to qualify and be in good financial standing to get one.

Apple VP of Internet Services and Apple Pay Jennifer Bailey introduced the card during the keynote. The Apple Card offers Daily Cash back, up to 3 percent, on your purchases. You can spend the money like you would cash.

You can use Daily Cash to buy things in stores, pay your credit card bill or send money to friends.

You can also track your Apple Card spending on your phone and it will calculate how much interest you will need to pay given a certain amount of time.

The Apple Card will be backed by the Goldman Sachs investment bank and Master Card. As Apple's first foray into personal finance, the Apple Card represents a new direction for the hardware company. 

For more info, read CNET's Apple Card FAQ and our breakdown of the card's fine print.

