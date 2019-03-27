A closer look at the Apple Card credit card

On March 25, the tech giant Apple surprised many by announcing that it was launching a credit card -- the Apple Card. It will launch through the Wallet app this summer and is available only to US customers for now.
The physical Apple Card is made out of titanium. The card doesn't list a card number, CVV code or expiration date, and there's no place for a signature. That info, however, can be accessed on your iPhone.
Apple VP of Internet Services and Apple Pay Jennifer Bailey introduced the card during the keynote. The Apple Card offers Daily Cash back, up to 3 percent, on your purchases. You can spend the money like you would cash.