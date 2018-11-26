T-Mobile Cyber Monday deals are live: Get your free iPhones, Galaxy, LG and OnePlus phones now

NurPhoto

Cyber Monday deals at T-Mobile are live and if phones are on your holiday shopping list, you may want to check these deals out. Beginning from Black Friday on Nov. 23, the carrier has offered new phones either for free, or up to $750 off the phone's full price. The catch (because isn't there always one?) is that you must open up a new line of service to your plan and trade in an older, eligible phone. In some cases, the deal requires you to activate two lines of service. And if you already pay for two lines, the deals work when you add a third.

In addition, you'll be seeing these savings as bill credits, spread out over 24 or 36 months. So while you will end up saving money, it'll be over a long period of two years or more.

If you're confused about how the bill credits work for phones that have $750 knocked off from their price tags, here's an example: Say you purchase a $900 phone and receive $250 from the phone you trade in (again, the device needs to be eligible). On top of that $250, you'll get $500 in credit across 24 or 36 billing cycles.

Some of the phones you can get include:

Remember, you'll need to trade in an eligible device in "good condition" to get these deals. Eligible devices vary, but range from the iPhone 6S or later; Galaxy S6 and Note 5 or later; Google Pixel/XL and Pixel 2/2XL; the LG G6 and LG V20 or later; the Moto Z2 Play and the Moto Z2 Force. You can check T-Mobile's complete list for eligible iPhones and Android phones here.

If you open up a new line without trading in a phone, you can get a free T-Mobile Revvl 2 (or Revvl 2 Plus for $84). Again, the discounts will be applied via monthly bill credits over the course of 24 months.

T-Mobile also has promotions for the Apple Watches, iPads and more. Again, you'll need to activate a new account with a voice line and add a line of data. Devices include:

Apple Watch Series 4 up to $530 off

iPad 2018 (128 GB) up to $530 off

And for Cyber Monday only, you can get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch when you join T-Mobile with two eligible lines. Savings come in the form of a 24-month bill credit.