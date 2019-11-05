Sony's better-sounding AirPods Pro alternative is on sale for $150

Sarah Tew/CNET

Hand it to Apple: The new AirPods Pro noise-canceling earbuds have won almost universal acclaim, despite the jaw-dropping $250 price tag. Surely there are cheaper options? Yep: I recently rounded up some affordable AirPods Pro alternatives, a list that includes the popular Sony WF-1000XM3. Alas, at $228, you're not saving much.

But try this on for size: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Secondipity via Amazon has the Amazon Renewed Sony WF-1000XM3 true-wireless earphones for $149.99 -- definitely one of the lowest prices I've seen. I first spotted this deal late yesterday, so I don't know when it'll end or how much inventory is available. (My guesses: "soon" and "not much.") Take note that delivery may take about a week.

Renewed, eh? Does that mean they'll arrive with used, gross ear-tips? Nope: According to Amazon, "Renewed products work and look like new." But there's still a catch: Amazon supplies the warranty, not Sony, and it expires after 90 days.

Assuming you're okay with that, everything else you need to know can be found in David Carnoy's Sony WF-1000XM3 review. The chief takeaways: The earbuds "sound excellent" and offer active noise-cancellation, but they aren't sweat-resistant, which is a definite downside if you want something you can use during vigorous exercise.

You should also read the more recent AirPods Pro review, where Carnoy notes that the "WF-1000XM3 sounds better -- its sound is bigger, smoother and more refined overall, and easier to listen to over longer listening sessions."

And at $150, it's $100 less than the AirPods Pro.

Your thoughts?

