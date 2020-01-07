CNET también está disponible en español.

SanDisk's 8TB SSD could be a photographer's dream, but it's not for sale

Expect the portable drive to cost a fortune -- if it ever leaves prototype status.

Alas, shutterbugs can't get their hands on this. 

This story is part of CES 2020, our complete coverage of the showroom floor and the hottest new tech gadgets around.

Traveling photographers take note: SanDisk has the dream device for you. It's a huge 8-terabyte portable solid-state drive, big enough to store even the most capacious of image libraries and small enough to sit unnoticed in your jacket pocket when you're on the move. 

But don't get too excited just yet, as the drive is being shown off at this year's CES in Las Vegas as a concept only. I spoke to SanDisk and the company didn't have a date for when this may hit shelves -- if it ever does. Unsurprisingly, there's no word on price, but I'd expect the cost to be easily four figures if the drive went on sale soon. 

It's a shame this is only a concept for now, as a superhigh-capacity drive like this would be huge news for photo and video professionals, who can easily fill up even the largest of today's storage drives on a single shoot. With more cameras offering higher-resolution capabilities, even surpassing 4K, storage needs are only going to increase. I regularly use SanDisk's existing 2TB portable SSD drive and would love to see a significant size increase. 

The drive's promised speed is an immense 20Gbps, a huge increase over the 550Mbps of the 2-terabyte Extreme Portable SSD

SanDisk also showed off a 1-terabyte thumb drive with both USB-A and USB-C connectivity, upgraded SSD drives for gaming PCs and a cloud-connected photo backup device for the home.

