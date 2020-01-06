CES 2020: All of the new smart home products, from smart locks to the Alexa shower head

CNET también está disponible en español.

Abode Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera

Abode wants its new security camera to work pretty much anywhere. Weather-resistance lets you use it indoors or out, you can run it via hardwiring or over AC power. Without a doorbell on it to push it's probably not the most practical video doorbell, but its general flexibility is still welcome.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Abode
1
of 28

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera

The battery-powered Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera adds another element to Arlo's outstanding smart video camera line-up.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Arlo
2
of 28

Blue by ADT

Blue by ADT Doorbell Camera represents ADT's move into the contract-free smart home market.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Blue by ADT
3
of 28

Kohler Aquifer Refine Purification system

Aquifer Refine is a WiFi-connected, water purification and leak detection system that goes under your sink. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kohler
4
of 28

Kohler DTV Mode

A new radial control dial makes it easier to control all the various customization options for Kohler's high-end smart bathroom fixtures.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kohler
5
of 28

Kohler Moxie

Kohler has a few different models of its Bluetooth-powered, Harman Kardon-based Moxie speaker. The showerhead version is the most expensive, coming in at $229 for a unit with an Alexa microphone built-in.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kohler
6
of 28

Kohler Setra

Setra is the latest in Kohler's line of hands-free, Alexa-connected faucets.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kohler
7
of 28

Kohler touchless toilet

Hover your hand over the flush mechanism to cycle water through your toilet. It's available in Kohler's San Souci, Tresham, Reach and Corbelle models.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kohler
8
of 28

LG InstaView ThinQ Oven with AirFry

Knock twice on the door of this oven to get a look inside. A built-in air frying function brings the popular countertop cooking method to a large cooking appliance.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
9
of 28

LG ThinQ Washer and Dryer

LG's new smart washer and dryer line can automatically detect what kind of fabric your clothes are made of and select the best cleaning cycle.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
10
of 28

Neon

Samsung's Neon company has a booth Sunday at CES Unveiled, but it's not actually unveiling its technology there. Instead we have to wait until Tuesday to get a better sense of what this AI-based avatar generator can do.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Roger Cheng/CNET
11
of 28

Ring Access Controller Pro

The Ring Access Controller Pro hardwired gate opener works with Ring doorbells and security cameras. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ring
12
of 28

Ring Smart LED bulbs

Ring is introducing indoor/outdoor weather-resistant LED bulbs to its product lineup. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ring
13
of 28

Ring Smart Lighting Solar

Ring's latest outdoor lights are both smart and solar powered. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ring
14
of 28

Rocean One

This countertop water system filters, carbonates and also has a flavor-packet feature.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
15
of 28

Shepherd Lock

The Shepherd Lock adds touch-based opening to a retro-fit design that works with your existing smart lock. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
16
of 28

Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub

The Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub works with any grill and guides you step by step through through a grilling recipe by way of four connected temperature probes and AI from June Intelligent Oven. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Weber
17
of 28

Yummly Smart Thermometer

Available in early 2020, the wireless Yummly Smart Thermometer uses dual temperature sensors to monitor both the temperature of your oven and your food. You'll be able to track these temperatures remotely with the Yummly app and receive notifications when your food is finished. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Whirlpool/Yummly
18
of 28

CookingPal Julia

The Julia appliance can weigh, chop, steam and more. It comes with a custom 8-inch smart display called the Smart Kitchen Hub, with a digital recipe book and appliance controls to help Julia make your meal. Once you've selected the recipe and added the ingredients, the Julia does the rest. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
19
of 28

Kwikset Halo Touch

The Halo Touch Smart Lock can store up to 100 fingerprints from 50 users. One touch locks or unlocks the door. There's one simple fingerprint reader on the face of the lock and an LED indicator bar above it.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kwikset
20
of 28

Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway

Starting today, Comcast is offering Xfinity internet subscribers with plans 300 Mbps and faster the option of upgrading to the new xFi Advanced Gateway, which supports Wi-Fi 6. Best of all, there's no additional cost.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Comcast
21
of 28

D-Link Covr x1872 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router

We expect to see a lot of new router hardware at CES that supports Wi-Fi 6, the newest, fastest version of Wi-Fi. For instance, D-Link has a new Wi-Fi 6 version of its Covr mesh system. What's really surprising about it is the price -- the two-piece setup seen here costs just $269.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:D-Link
22
of 28

TP-Link Archer AX90

TP-Link's Archer lineup is getting a couple of new Wi-Fi 6 routers this year, too, including the AX90, seen here.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:TP-Link
23
of 28

TP-Link Deco X90

The TP-Link Deco X90, a tri-band mesh router with speeds of up to 574 megabits per second on the 2.4GHz band, 1,201Mbps on the 5GHz band and 4,804Mbps on a second 5GHz band.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:TP-Link
24
of 28

TP-Link Deco X96

Later this year, TP-Link will release the Deco X96, a tri-band mesh router that supports Wi-Fi 6E.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:TP-Link
25
of 28

Nanoleaf Hexagonal LED Panels

In 2020, expect to see the launch of Nanoleaf's six-sided, hexagonal panels, plus new "unified" panels that'll let you mix and match shapes.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nanoleaf
26
of 28

C by GE three-wire smart switches

The new C by GE three-wire smart switches come in five designs, and don't need a neutral wire.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GE Lighting
27
of 28

C by GE motion sensor

You can mount the new battery-powered C by GE motion sensor to the wall and use it to trigger your lights whenever someone enters the room.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:GE Lighting
28
of 28
