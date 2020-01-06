CES 2020: All of the new smart home products, from smart locks to the Alexa shower head

Abode wants its new security camera to work pretty much anywhere. Weather-resistance lets you use it indoors or out, you can run it via hardwiring or over AC power. Without a doorbell on it to push it's probably not the most practical video doorbell, but its general flexibility is still welcome.
Kohler has a few different models of its Bluetooth-powered, Harman Kardon-based Moxie speaker. The showerhead version is the most expensive, coming in at $229 for a unit with an Alexa microphone built-in.
Samsung's Neon company has a booth Sunday at CES Unveiled, but it's not actually unveiling its technology there. Instead we have to wait until Tuesday to get a better sense of what this AI-based avatar generator can do.
Available in early 2020, the wireless Yummly Smart Thermometer uses dual temperature sensors to monitor both the temperature of your oven and your food. You'll be able to track these temperatures remotely with the Yummly app and receive notifications when your food is finished.
The Julia appliance can weigh, chop, steam and more. It comes with a custom 8-inch smart display called the Smart Kitchen Hub, with a digital recipe book and appliance controls to help Julia make your meal. Once you've selected the recipe and added the ingredients, the Julia does the rest.
The Halo Touch Smart Lock can store up to 100 fingerprints from 50 users. One touch locks or unlocks the door. There's one simple fingerprint reader on the face of the lock and an LED indicator bar above it.
Starting today, Comcast is offering Xfinity internet subscribers with plans 300 Mbps and faster the option of upgrading to the new xFi Advanced Gateway, which supports Wi-Fi 6. Best of all, there's no additional cost.
We expect to see a lot of new router hardware at CES that supports Wi-Fi 6, the newest, fastest version of Wi-Fi. For instance, D-Link has a new Wi-Fi 6 version of its Covr mesh system. What's really surprising about it is the price -- the two-piece setup seen here costs just $269.