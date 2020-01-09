Over 4,500 companies showed off their latest products at CES 2020 and CNET's team of 90 journalists scoured every aisle of every exhibit hall and engaged in countless product briefings behind closed doors. After all those tireless hours of listening to pitches and evaluating new technologies, these were our favorite products of the show. We've skewed this list toward products that actually have a release date or that the companies at least intend to bring to consumers -- and away from concepts and experiments.
One of only two prototypes on this list is also first on the list, because it's a lot more polished than most CES prototypes and we're confident this is likely to become a real product. This handheld gaming PC is essentially a Nintendo Switch for playing PC games.
Impossible Pork, the latest plant-based meat substitute from Impossible Foods, made a big impact at CES 2020 and earned generally decent remarks from taste testers. It doesn't have an exact launch date, but we generally expect to see it in grocery stories and/or restaurants later this year, similar to Impossible Burger 2.0, which was released at CES last year and rolled out during 2019.
You think health watches have done everything? Not even close. Sleep apnea could be the next health frontier, and Withing's new watch can use optical blood oxygen sensors to sense sleep interruptions: it's aiming for FDA clearance this year. The ScanWatch also has ECG and can detect atrial fibrillation, has swim tracking and boasts a 30-day battery life. Expect others like Fitbit/Google and more to move in this direction too.
This animatronic dog grabbed our heartstings and tugged hard. Jennie is a robotic lap dog. She doesn't walk around like Sony's Aibo, but what she lacks in mobility, she makes up for in a coat of fuzzy synthetic fur and an expressive, comforting personality. The product of a partnership between robot start-up Tombot and the Jim Henson Company, Jennie is designed primarily as a soothing companion for seniors suffering from cognitive ailments, but the company says it has received interest from those suffering from PTSD, autism and other conditions. You can preorder for $449, or join the waitlist for $349 on her Kickstarter page.
This first-of-its-kind makeup and skincare mixer allows you to create custom formulas of lipstick and skincare products -- something you had to do by hand until now. Load Perso with cartridges that either contain lipstick colors or various skincare ingredients (think moisturizer, vitamin C serums or SPF) and it gives you seemingly endless combinations.
BrainCo's AI-powered prosthetic hand works with an amputee's brain waves and muscle signals to intuit the movement they want to make. It allows amputees to have a more full range of motion customized to their own body, compared to others on the market that offer a limited number of preprogrammed movements. It will also retail for between $10,000 to $15,000 -- significantly less than other robotic options.
Much to our surprise, one of the flashiest laptops at CES was a Chromebook. Most Chromebook designs are pedestrian for a purpose -- to keep the cost low. But the Galaxy Chromebook is a collaboration between Google and Samsung to create a high-end device for the expanding Chromebook market. This thin, red laptop delivers with an enviable design and great specs. At $999, it's the spiritual successor to the original Google Pixel.
TCL's foldable phone is a working prototype that's a bending screen for people who don't have an extra $1,500 or $2,000 floating around. The device could still be on the higher end of the spectrum when it finally arrives, but the brand's entire goal is to bring down the price without sacrificing top specs like three rear cameras, plenty of screen space and 5G.
Our favorite TV tech could soon get more affordable, thanks to Vizio. OLED TVs belt out the best picture quality available but until now they were only available from LG and Sony. Now Vizio, the third-largest TV brand in the United States behind Samsung and TCL, is going to sell an OLED TV too. Vizio hasn't set a price yet but in our reviews the company's LCD TVs consistently deliver excellent image quality for the money. Forget all the impractical next-generation displays that you heard about at the show: Vizio's entry into the OLED race is the most exciting news of CES for 2020 TV shoppers.
This is not a toothbrush, it's more like a mouthpiece with little brushes. It saves you time by turning a 2-minute activity into a 10-second one. That's great since a lot of people have a hard time getting up the motivation to brush their teeth. The Y-Brush costs $125 and it starts shipping in March.
August has been our favorite smart lock since it came out due to its retro-fit design that works with any standard deadbolt, as well as its open-armed policy towards working with the various voice assistants. The newest model addresses two persistent criticisms, the lack of built-in WiFi (requiring an extra WiFi adapter plug to make the connection necessary to control it remotely), and its large size. The newest model is 45% smaller than the original, giving it a much sleeker appearance on your door, and the built-in WiFi adapter gets it online right out of the box. August says to expect a price tag around the $250 mark when it launches later this year.
A handful of 5G laptops are coming in 2020, but the Lenovo Yoga 5G is the first that will combine 5G with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform. That means great battery life, low power consumption, and assuming 5G lives up to the hype, amazingly fast always-on connectivity.
Pampers worked with engineers and pediatricians to create a new kind of baby monitoring system that combines a camera and a sensor that can attach to a baby's diaper. The system shows you how your baby is sleeping and how that compares to the amount and quality of sleep they should be getting at each stage of development. The app also includes recommendations to help parents be proactive in their baby care. The product just launched in Q4 and costs $350 for the starter kit.
Although we don't know how much it costs, we do know that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will deliver one of Samsung's most distinct features for power users at a portion of the price -- the stylus. With its 6.7-inch screen and monster battery, the Note 10 Lite promises to bring robust features to a wider audience than ever before.
At $37,499, the Fisker Ocean electric SUV is expected to cost less than a Tesla Model 3, and to include a $379 per month lease option with a 30,000 mile per year limit -- which would outpace Tesla's 10,000-mile per year lease option, which, by the way, costs $535 per month as of this writing. That said, this product is currently targeted to begin production in late 2021, since cars have a much longer product cycle than the average consumer gadget.
LG's looks like it will be one of the first brands to deliver on the promise of bringing meaningful AI to large appliances. Throw a load of clothes into the LG ThinQ washer and LG claims its technology will be able to detect the combination of different fabrics in your laundry and then recommend the most appropriate washing and drying cycles. This kind of AI-based recommendation engine is also in the works from various smart refrigerator manufacturers, but LG appears to have the edge among laundry appliance makers in terms of bringing this tech to market. LG says the ThinQ with AI line will go on sale in the first half of 2020.
Lora DiCarlo's Osé device was at the centre of controversy at last year's CES, after winning a 2019 Innovation Award award, having it rescinded then later unrescinded. This year the company made its triumphant return with a full public unveiling of the Osé, plus two additional sex tech devices in the Baci and the Onda, both of which use technology pioneered with the first device. The Osé uses microrobotics that mimic human movements in order to create blended orgasms.
A 27-inch Android tablet above your oven sounds awkward, but stand in front of a GE KitchenHub display and you get the appeal pretty quickly. From watching Netflix to following along with a recipe app, a full blown Android tablet has a lot of utility in the kitchen. Last year GE introduced the KitchenHub via a vent hood model. Here at CES 2020, GE takes the concept to its natural next step, packing a 1.9 cubic foot microwave behind the screen The KitchenHub has a built-in camera for monitoring or Instagramming your stovetop food remotely, and another one for video chatting, but the real promise lies in the flexibility of having a large, Android-powered touchscreen in an accessible spot in your kitchen. GE won't comment on pricing yet (the vent hood version sold for $1,200), but the new KitchenHub goes on sale later this year.
Innovations in soundbar hardware are few and far between -- these are slabs that sit of front of your TV after all. The addition of Dolby Atmos was one of the most significant in years, but the Vizio P-series Elevate takes this and adds to it in meaningful ways.
The Elevate in the name refers to the motorized drivers which flip ceiling-ward when the soundbar detects a Dolby Atmos or DTS:X soundtrack for overhead effects. The rest of the time the drivers are used to bolster the stereo channels for a bit of extra heft. Meanwhile, the soundbar's aluminum construction helps add a touch of class.
Dabby is a home entertainment device that consolidates every TV streaming service, free video site, and social media site into one tablet-like box -- saving you from toggling between all of the options when you're looking for a certain show or video. It also includes a subscription manager to help you keep track of all of your different services, how much they cost and how often you use them, to fight subscription overload. It costs $400 and ships in April.