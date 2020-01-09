The best products of CES 2020

Over 4,500 companies showed off their latest products at CES 2020 and CNET's team of 90 journalists scoured every aisle of every exhibit hall and engaged in countless product briefings behind closed doors. After all those tireless hours of listening to pitches and evaluating new technologies, these were our favorite products of the show. We've skewed this list toward products that actually have a release date or that the companies at least intend to bring to consumers -- and away from concepts and experiments.