All the cool new gadgets at CES 2020

Charmin Rollbot
When you're in the can and realize too late you're out of toilet paper, Charmin is ready to help. Using your phone, you can request that Charmin's bear-faced toilet roll robot fetch you a roll and bring it to you in the loo. We're curious how the robot spends its time between bathroom visits.
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
With a sizable 6.7-inch screen and 4,500-mAh battery, Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite looks to be a workhorse of a phone. The Note 10 Lite will come with a headphone jack, three cameras on the back -- main, telephoto and ultrawide angle lenses at 12 megapixels each -- and a stylus. No pricing or release date, yet.
Galaxy S10 Lite
The second phone Samsung announced at CES is the Galaxy S10 Lite. Like the Note 10 Lite, it will come with a 6.7-inch screen and three cameras on the back: a 48-megapixel main, a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle and 5-megapixel macro lens. It will lack a stylus and headphone jack, however. No price or release details for this one either.
Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds
The Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds are the waterproof version of the Elite 75t, which earned a CNET Editors' Choice award last year. These equally excellent earbuds will go on sale in February for $200.
Vizio P-Series Elevate soundbar
New for CES, the Vizio P-Series Elevate soundbars offer a striking look and a nice collection of new technologies, including mechanically rotating drivers that can serve either as height channels or to boost the existing stereo channels.
Samsung's Q950TS 8K TV
The Q950TS 8K TV from Samsung uses a bezel-free QLED screen that goes right to the edge of the frame. While it might be too early to enjoy 8K content, the Q950TS will come with lots picture-quality improvements that may make it worth getting the TV now.
Lenovo Legion Y740S
The sleek Legion Y740S gaming laptop weighs just 4.2 pounds, is 0.6-inch thick and starts at $1,100. The thin laptop will use the integrated graphics that come with the Intel Core i9 H-series processor it uses. If that's not enough, Lenovo will sell you an external Thunderbolt 3 GPU box that lets you upgrade your GPU outside of the laptop.
Urgonight
If you suffer from chronic insomnia or just want to sleep better through the night, UrgoTech said it can help. The French startup said its Urgonight padded headband can train your brain during the day to help you sleep better at night.