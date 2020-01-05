All the cool new gadgets at CES 2020

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • samsung-galaxy-s10-lite-5137
  • Samsung First Look CES 2020
  • img-5811
  • samsung-galaxy-s10-lite-5152
  • galaxy-s10-lite2
  • jabra-elite-active-75t
  • vizio-p-series-elevate
  • Samsung Q950TS 8K QLED
  • Lenovo Legion Boost Station
  • 7yue20xb

What's cool at CES 2020

The CES 2020 show floor hasn't even opened yet, but cool new gadgets are already popping up in Las Vegas, including an absolutely giant Samsung TV.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
1
of 10

The Wall MicroLED TV

Samsung's suitably named Wall MicroLED TV spans 292 inches, making it the largest TV we've seen at CES. For something slightly smaller, the display comes in 88-, 93-, 110- and 150-inch sizes.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
2
of 10

Charmin Rollbot

When you're in the can and realize too late you're out of toilet paper, Charmin is ready to help. Using your phone, you can request that Charmin's bear-faced toilet roll robot fetch you a roll and bring it to you in the loo. We're curious how the robot spends its time between bathroom visits.

For more on what's happening in Las Vegas this week, check out all our coverage on CES 2020.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Katie Collins/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
3
of 10

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

With a sizable 6.7-inch screen and 4,500-mAh battery, Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite looks to be a workhorse of a phone. The Note 10 Lite will come with a headphone jack, three cameras on the back -- main, telephoto and ultrawide angle lenses at 12 megapixels each -- and a stylus. No pricing or release date, yet.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
4
of 10

Galaxy S10 Lite

The second phone Samsung announced at CES is the Galaxy S10 Lite. Like the Note 10 Lite, it will come with a 6.7-inch screen and three cameras on the back: a 48-megapixel main, a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle and 5-megapixel macro lens. It will lack a stylus and headphone jack, however. No price or release details for this one either.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzon/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
5
of 10

Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds

The Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds are the waterproof version of the Elite 75t, which earned a CNET Editors' Choice award last year. These equally excellent earbuds will go on sale in February for $200.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
6
of 10

Vizio P-Series Elevate soundbar

New for CES, the Vizio P-Series Elevate soundbars offer a striking look and a nice collection of new technologies, including mechanically rotating drivers that can serve either as height channels or to boost the existing stereo channels.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:VizioDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
7
of 10

Samsung's Q950TS 8K TV

The Q950TS 8K TV from Samsung uses a bezel-free QLED screen that goes right to the edge of the frame. While it might be too early to enjoy 8K content, the Q950TS will come with lots picture-quality improvements that may make it worth getting the TV now.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
8
of 10

Lenovo Legion Y740S

The sleek Legion Y740S gaming laptop weighs just 4.2 pounds, is 0.6-inch thick and starts at $1,100. The thin laptop will use the integrated graphics that come with the Intel Core i9 H-series processor it uses. If that's not enough, Lenovo will sell you an external Thunderbolt 3 GPU box that lets you upgrade your GPU outside of the laptop.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
9
of 10

Urgonight

If you suffer from chronic insomnia or just want to sleep better through the night, UrgoTech said it can help. The French startup said its Urgonight padded headband can train your brain during the day to help you sleep better at night.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:UrgoTechDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
10
of 10
Now Reading

All the cool new gadgets at CES 2020

Up Next

FCA Airflow Vision concept hints at the cockpits to come

Latest Stories

Joaquin Phoenix won a Golden Globe and his speech was Joker-esque

Joaquin Phoenix won a Golden Globe and his speech was Joker-esque

by
Golden Globes 2020: The full list of winners

Golden Globes 2020: The full list of winners

by
You can finally buy the Y-Brush 10-second toothbrush

You can finally buy the Y-Brush 10-second toothbrush

by
Neofect Smart Balance is basically Dance Dance Revolution for leg rehab

Neofect Smart Balance is basically Dance Dance Revolution for leg rehab

by
Weight tracking is terrifying. This bathroom mat wants to fix that

Weight tracking is terrifying. This bathroom mat wants to fix that

by