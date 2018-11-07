Samsung redesigns its smartphone user interface with One UI

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung's trying to make it easier to use its smartphones.

The company on Wednesday unveiled its new One UI user interface. It will roll the software out to the Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and Note 9 in January. It's first making the interface available to people in the US, Germany and South Korea for beta testing this month.

"With one UI, users only see what they need when they need it so they can stay focused on what matters," Jee Won Lee, Samsung senior designer of UX design, said Wednesday.

The goal is to make interactions more natural, like for one-handed user operation. If you move your thumb from the home key at the bottom to pop ups at the top. Now, the interface on the upper part of the phone is for viewing, while the lower part for is for interaction, within the range of a thumb.

Samsung also sought to increase visual comfort, making it easier to stare at the screen for longer.

Samsung made the announcements at its fifth annual developers conference, taking place Wednesday and Thursday in San Francisco. The event, which started off small at a San Francisco hotel, in 2016 expanded to Moscone Center West, where Apple previously held its developer conference. Last year, 5,000 people attended SDC.

Samsung has been building its capabilities in software and services over the past decade, but it's had more flops than successes. It's launched services -- including Bixby's predecessor, S Voice -- only to scrap them a few months or years later. Instead of using its homegrown Tizen operating system in its high-end smartphones, Samsung has relegated the software to wearables and other products and continues to rely on Google's Android software to power its smartphones and tablets.

SDC reflects Samsung's big push to get developers to make software specifically for its devices. In the past, that's meant making apps that work on the edge of Samsung's curved smartphone displays or take advantage of its S Pen stylus. This year, that focus has turned to Bixby and artificial intelligence.

Earlier Wednesday, Samsung said it plans to move its Bixby voice assistant to more products beyond mobile devices, open the software up to developers and make it work with five more languages, in an effort to help its AI gain traction with users.

