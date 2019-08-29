roadtrip2019-header

Road Trip 2019: Troublemakers and Trailblazers

Starting Girls Who Code was just the beginning

Reshma Saujani wants to reprogram the way women think about themselves.
Politics by Aug 29, 2019

Girls Who Code is ready for world domination

Founder Reshma Saujani doesn't just want more female bodies in chairs. She wants to fix something fundamental in the way boys and girls grow up.
Tech Industry by Aug 29, 2019
From Tetris to the moon and back: Henk Rogers on sustainability

Henk Rogers discovered Tetris and brought it to the West. Now, this legendary tech entrepreneur is on a mission to stop climate change.
Tech Industry by Aug 21, 2019

The man who discovered Tetris wants to save the Earth

Henk Rogers introduced the world to Tetris. Now he's tackling climate change, one brick at a time.
Sci-Tech by Aug 21, 2019

I visited Russia's nuclear city and don't want to relive the Cold War

Sci-Tech by Aug 18, 2019

Meet the nuclear weapons scientist trying to cut the world's stockpiles

Siegfried Hecker serves as a scientific shuttle diplomat, building ties with rival nuclear researchers the world over.
Sci-Tech by Aug 15, 2019

Government officials blocked his website, so he went over their heads

Mehdi Yahyanejad uses an innovative technology to get past internet censorship in Iran and bring information to poor and isolated communities in Mexico.
Tech Industry by Aug 8, 2019
Squashing censorship by satellite TV

Mehdi Yahyanead figured out a way to use satellite TV to bypass online censorship in Iran and beam internet content everywhere.
Digital Media by Aug 8, 2019

Protecting the magic of the redwoods

Step inside a pristine grove of ancient trees in California's Sonoma County to see how the nonprofit Save the Redwoods League is using technology to preserve the giants.
Sci-Tech by Aug 3, 2019

Saving California's redwoods, one tree at a time

Sci-Tech by Jul 29, 2019
