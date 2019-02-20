Samsung allows apps full access to its Galaxy S10 camera tech

James Martin/CNET

Samsung opened its camera software development kit (SDK) to give apps full access to the tech used by its new Galaxy S10 phone's camera.

Photos taken within other apps will retain the same quality level as those taken with the camera proper, and you'll be able to access all the camera's features -- like low-light shots and HDR.

It showed off the direct integration with the S10's new Instagram Mode at its Unpacked event on Wednesday, and revealed that photos you take within the Snapchat, Snow and Line will have the same options.

The San Francisco event, which also saw the announcement of the much-anticipated Galaxy Fold, is important for Samsung as it tries to create more buzz for its products.

With phone fatigue and sticker shock becoming more common, many of us are trying to wring more value out of devices. Samsung, Apple and everyone else need to work harder to woo us into spending.

Smartphone shipments dropped 5 percent to 376 million units last year, according to Strategy Analytics. Samsung reported a steep drop in revenue and profits last month.

Most of its businesses, from chips to displays, felt the effects of weaker demand and stiffer competition in the handset sector. Smartphone sales declined, memory chips destined for handsets didn't sell as well and mobile displays suffered.

First published 12:09 p.m. PT.

Updated at 12:46 p.m. PT: Adds more detail.