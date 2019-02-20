Everything Samsung showed at Unpacked

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Today Samsung will announce a handful of new products -- and if the rumors and leaks we've seen are correct, there's plenty to look forward to.
After all the rumors, the Galaxy Fold is finally a reality.
Here's the Galaxy Fold while folded up.
Here is the Galaxy Fold after opening it up.
Another view of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
A view from the side.
Another view from the other side.
The Galaxy Fold will be available on April 26.
The Galaxy Fold will retail for $1,980.
Moving on from the Galaxy Fold, Samsung announced the Galaxy S10.
The Samsung Galaxy S10.
A view of the two rear facing cameras in the Galaxy S10
Samsung then moved on to the new Galaxy Buds.
The new Galaxy Buds in their carrying case.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds will go for $129.
The new Galaxy Watch Active can monitor your blood pressure.
Here's all the pricing info for the latest Samsung wearables shown on stage.
Here is when each of the new wearables will become available.