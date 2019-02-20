Everything Samsung showed at Unpacked

CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung Unpacked 2019

Today Samsung will announce a handful of new products -- and if the rumors and leaks we've seen are correct, there's plenty to look forward to.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 18

Samsung Unpacked 2019

After all the rumors, the Galaxy Fold is finally a reality.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
2
of 18

Samsung Unpacked 2019

Here's the Galaxy Fold while folded up.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by CNET
3
of 18

Samsung Unpacked 2019

Here is the Galaxy Fold after opening it up.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by CNET
4
of 18

Samsung Unpacked 2019

Another view of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
5
of 18

Samsung Unpacked 2019

A view from the side.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
6
of 18

Samsung Unpacked 2019

Another view from the other side.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
7
of 18

Samsung Unpacked 2019

The Galaxy Fold will be available on April 26.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
8
of 18

Samsung Unpacked 2019

The Galaxy Fold will retail for $1,980.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
9
of 18

Samsung Unpacked 2019

Moving on from the Galaxy Fold, Samsung announced the Galaxy S10.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
10
of 18

Samsung Unpacked 2019

The Samsung Galaxy S10.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
11
of 18

Samsung Unpacked 2019

A view of the two rear facing cameras in the Galaxy S10

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
12
of 18

Samsung Unpacked 2019

Samsung then moved on to the new Galaxy Buds.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
13
of 18

Samsung Unpacked 2019

The new Galaxy Buds in their carrying case.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
14
of 18

Samsung Unpacked 2019

The Samsung Galaxy Buds will go for $129.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
15
of 18

Samsung Unpacked 2019

The new Galaxy Watch Active can monitor your blood pressure.

Published:Caption:Photo:Samsung
16
of 18

Samsung Unpacked 2019

Here's all the pricing info for the latest Samsung wearables shown on stage.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
17
of 18

Samsung Unpacked 2019

Here is when each of the new wearables will become available.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
18
of 18
