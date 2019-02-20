Samsung unveils Instagram Mode for Galaxy S10 camera

James Martin/CNET

Samsung wants to make it easier to share your photos and videos to Instagram.

The Korean electronics giant on Wednesday announced Instagram Mode, a feature for the new Galaxy S10's camera that has direct integrations with the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app. The feature lets you use Instagram's camera filters, and access Instagram Stories and stickers. You can also upload your photo or video without leaving the camera app. When you're done

The Korean electronics giant made the announcement at its Unpacked event on Wednesday in San Francisco. To introduce the new feature, Instagram head Adam Mosseri took a selfie on stage with DJ Koh, president of Samsung's mobile business.

Instagram’s Adam Mosseri and Samsung’s DJ Koh test out the S10’s new “Instagram mode” on stage at #Unpacked2019 pic.twitter.com/BOYsTPzJ07 — Kaya Yurieff (@kyurieff) February 20, 2019

Earlier in the presentation, Samsung announced the Galaxy Fold, a phone with a large screen that folds in half to make it more portable.

Wednesday's event is important for Samsung as it tries to drive more excitement for its products. It's become harder for manufacturers to cram new innovations into their rectangular slabs of glass each year, even though prices keep going up. Suffering from both phone fatigue and sticker shock, many of us are hanging onto our devices longer than before. Samsung, Apple and everyone else need to work harder to woo us into spending.

Smartphone shipments dropped 5 percent to 376 million units last year, according to Strategy Analytics. Last month, Samsung reported a steep drop in revenue and profits as the sluggish smartphone market took its toll. Most of its businesses, from chips to displays, felt the effects of weaker demand and stiffer competition in the handset sector. Smartphone sales declined, memory chips destined for handsets didn't sell as well and mobile displays suffered.

First published Feb. 20 at 11:53 a.m. PT.

Update 12:17 p.m. PT: Adds more detail.