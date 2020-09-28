CNET también está disponible en español.

Pixel 5 launch: Here's how to watch Google's big virtual event from home

Google will unveil the highly anticipated Pixel 5 phone, a new Chromecast and other new products at a virtual event next week. You can tune in from your couch.

Google Pixel 4A 5G 5 5G tease

Google is teasing 5G for its Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G.

 Google

It's been a busy month, and next on the agenda for virtual phone announcement events is Google with its Sept. 30 "Launch Night In." Google previously unveiled the Pixel 4A budget phone in August, confirming on the same day the existence of its next flagship, the Pixel 5, and the upcoming Pixel 4A 5G, both of which will have support for 5G. The invitation for Google's September event confirmed that "new Pixel phones" would be among the products unveiled, along with a new Chromecast and a new Nest-branded smart speaker.

The Pixel 5, like Google's previous flagship phones, has been poorly protected from leaks (or perhaps, as CNET's Lynn La suspects, the leaks are part of an intentional strategy on Google's part). We got a first look at the design of the Pixel 5 last week, when photos surfaced along with details about the new phone's processor, display, cameras, battery life and more. Rumors suggest that Google's next flagship will include a hole-punch camera, a fingerprint sensor on the back (unlike the Pixel 4, which swapped it for Face Unlock), wireless charging and no headphone jack. Not much is officially known about the Pixel 5, other than its support for 5G, but leaks suggest a price of 629 euros (roughly $735, £575 or AU$1,035), with color options reportedly including green and black. The phone's on-sale and release dates are not yet known.

screen-shot-2020-09-22-at-12-38-22-pm.png

An apparently leaked image of the Pixel 5. 

 WinFuture

Google's new Chromecast streamer (code-named Sabrina) has also attracted a flurry of rumors. According to photo leaks, the device will come with a remote, a first for the Chromecast family.

Google's virtual Launch Night In event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 30, streaming online at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. BST). The stream will likely be hosted on the company's YouTube channel, but we'll update this story when a link becomes available. 

