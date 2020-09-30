Google reveals its $499 Pixel 4A 5G, but a US release isn't coming until November

Google

Google's Pixel 4A 5G is finally being fleshed out. First mentioned in July during the announcement of the Pixel 4A, on Wednesday Google put more meat on the bones of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G. The Pixel 4A 5G will start at $499 (£499, AU$799), as was previously announced.

Similar to prior Google devices, the Pixel 4A 5G has been leaked pretty extensively leading up to its full reveal. As expected, the 4A 5G features a 6.2-inch display, runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and has an 8-megapixel front camera and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the rear are two cameras, one of which is a 12.2-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization; the other is a 16-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor. Unlike the Pixel 5, which was also detailed Wednesday, the 4A 5G lacks wireless charging or reverse wireless charging for sharing power to other devices like headphones.

While 5G will be present on all models of the Pixel 4A 5G, only the Verizon model will include support for the higher-frequency millimeter-wave flavor of 5G (it will also work with the carrier's upcoming low-band nationwide network). Other models will be limited to just low-band and midband 5G.

The 4A 5G also has a slightly smaller 3,885-mAh battery compared to the Pixel 5's 4,000-mAh power source. It's made of plastic and is not IP-rated for water and dust resistance. Color options are either black or white.

Google will be releasing the Pixel 4A 5G in Japan on Oct. 15, with eight other countries getting the phone in November. Verizon's version, known as the Pixel 4A 5G UW, will be available for $600, with preorders starting on Oct. 29.

T-Mobile and AT&T will also carry the phone in the US, but no details were revealed by either carrier on when it will be available or when preorders would begin.