Nintendo is taking Switch gaming system on US tour

Nintendo has a big presentation planned for its next gaming system, Switch, on January 12 in Tokyo. But that's just the beginning.

Immediately following the presentation, the gaming giant is going on tour with Switch to six US cities. Each three-day stop will give people hands-on time with the modular system that changes from a handheld to a console to a tablet and probably a couple other things we're not sure of yet.

The currently scheduled cities are:

New York: January 13-15

Toronto: January 27-29

Washington, D.C.: February 10-12

Chicago: February 17-19

San Francisco: February 24-26

Los Angeles: March 3-5

The first two days of each stop are invite-only, but the Sunday date at each will be free and open to the public. Nintendo says space is very limited and attendees will be let in on a first-come, first-served basis. The all-ages event will feature different areas highlighting how Switch can be played.

While Switch isn't expected until March 2017, the company has had a busy end to 2016. Its NES Classic Edition released in November has been one of the hottest holiday gifts and impossible to find. And yesterday saw the launch of Super Mario Run, Nintendo's first official mobile game, currently available on iOS only.