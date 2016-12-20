Where to buy the Nintendo NES Classic Edition

1:09 Close Drag

Nintendo's cute new mini NES -- aka the NES Classic Edition -- is really hard to find. The tiny $60 Nintendo Entertainment System is currently sold out in most places, but you still may able to snag one... eventually.

Amazon Video Games has served up several opportunities to buy the in-demand console, the latest of which was a Prime Now exclusive in various US cities throughout the past few weeks. Each one of these sold out within hours to minutes of being posted, so to make sure you catch them, turn on Twitter mobile alerts for this account. It promises more soon:

And Amazon Prime Now isn't the only place offering the NES Classic:

Marketplace sellers on Amazon have been posting units for sale, but for at a hefty markup. The cheapest unit I've seen was $209 and some sellers are asking much more.

Chunk Toys says it has consoles in stock, but for the whopping price of $450. The price seems to fluctuate around $50 to $100 every week or so, so you may want to keep an eye on this one.

Rakuten has EU consoles for $300, available for US residents.

Player's Choice has the original NES Classic Edition priced at $300.

The NES Classic Edition can be found on eBay if you can't find it anywhere else. Be warned, though: As on Amazon -- and just about everywhere else -- people are charging $200 and more.

The Nintendo Store in New York restocks the new NES at its original price every now and then. Keep an eye on its Twitter and Facebook feeds to get the latest info.

The mini NES has been available in-store at GameStop. Call your local stores to see if they have any in stock. It was available online for a few minutes, but GameStop's website crashed under the strain.

Track an NES Classic

If calling your local stores over and over again just isn't your thing, there are a few inventory trackers out there you can use. These trackers, like BrickSeek and NowInStock, let you see which brick and mortar stores are getting the NES in stock. You can also sign up for email, text or browser alerts so -- hopefully -- you won't miss the next restock. The sites may or may not be 100 percent accurate, so you may want to use a few different sites to find your Classic.

Where to buy accessories

While the consoles are almost impossible to get right now at a reasonable price, you can stock up on controllers, carrying cases and cord extensions. Here are a few places to buy them:

Latest update, December 20: If you run out of places to look, don't give up hope. We'll keep updating this article as new supplies pop up.