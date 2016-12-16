Knockoff Super Mario Run apps hit Google Play

Up Next Tom Wheeler: The open internet's unlikely defender

First things first: There is no Android version of Nintendo's Super Mario Run.

The mobile game is exclusive to iOS devices like the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch for now, with an Android release to follow in 2017. Of course, that's not stopping knockoffs from popping up on the Google Play store.

The fakes have titles like Mario Run Jumper and Super Plumber Run. There are also apps promising to download and install Super Mario Run to your Android device. But again, there is no Android version.

A Google representative told CNET the Mario Run Jumper game has been suspended on Play. Google says it's actively monitoring the store to catch apps that violate its policies.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Update, 10:41 a.m. PT: Adds comment from Google.