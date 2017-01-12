Enlarge Image Nintendo

Last October, Nintendo revealed the Switch: a bold new game system that's portable -- like a Game Boy or 3DS -- but also connects to a TV. It's designed to be a powerful Nintendo game system you can also take on the go -- even on an airplane tray table, with its pop-out kickstand and wireless motion controllers that snap right into place.

Like the Nintendo Wii back in 2006, what some see as its gimmicks could make it a must-try for many around the world. Assuming it can justify its newly announced US $300 asking price (around AU$400 or £250) when it arrives on March 3, 2017, of course.

This January, Nintendo announced that price, release date, and the answers to many of our most burning questions about its modular game system. Here's everything we know about the Switch so far!

(We're updating this with more info as we get it immediately following Nintendo's event.)

It's a system that will play connected to a TV, or by itself on the go.

Nintendo demonstrated that the Switch will play its games connected to a TV like a regular games console, or as a tablet-style handheld with its own controls. The 6.2-inch screen can be propped up on its own kickstand, with detachable controllers that each act like their own miniature Wii Remote motion controllers. (But they're way more sophisticated: read more about them below.)

The battery life isn't tremendous, but you won't need a proprietary charger.

Nintendo estimates you'll get between 2.5 and 6 hours of battery life at a go. "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be played for roughly three hours on a single charge," says the company. That might not sound like a lot, but you can use a standard USB Type-C phone charger cable to keep it topped up -- or just slot it into the dock at home.

It pops into a dock to connect to your TV set.

The "Nintendo Switch Dock" is where the Switch lives when it's in your living room. The tablet slides into the dock, and then seems to instantly switch into a TV-connected mode. This is a bit like the Nvidia Shield tablet, which had a similar play-on-TV, play-on-the-go idea.

You can hot-switch between TV mode or handheld mode on the fly.

Nintendo's preview video shows people playing games on the TV, then popping the tablet out and playing on the sofa. Games should instantly switch, and play in either mode.

Nintendo

Its Joy-Con controllers detach and become stand-alone wireless controllers.

The Switch has a flexible idea of controllers: two "Joy-Con" side pieces slide onto the edges of the Switch tablet, adding four buttons and an analog stick on each side, plus shoulder buttons, just like the Wii U GamePad. But when these are slid off, they can become standalone Wii remote-like controllers, held sideways to play games.

The Joy-Cons have some hidden depth.

There's buttons and a stick on the front of each Joy-Con, but also a pair of hidden ones on the inside -- so you can hand one to a friend for two-player mini games.

They've got haptic feedback. (Example: Nintendo says you can shake a controller and feel like there's ice cubes moving around inside a glass.)

The right one has a built in NFC pad to detect Amiibo and other connected toys, and the left one has an infrared sensor so it can detect motions in front of it.

Lastly, there's a "Capture" button that Nintendo says is for capturing screenshots you can share on social media.

The Joy-Con controllers also slide into another accessory, the Joy-Con Grip, turning them into a full controller separate from the tablet, or into a Joy-Con Strap (you know, a strap so you don't throw them into your TV) which extends the hidden buttons so you can hold one in each hand like boxing gloves and bend your fingers to press them.

There's a kickstand, too.

The Switch can stand up on a table, and games can be played with the controllers like a mini console.

The Switch has a touchscreen.

It's a real, phone-style 6.2-inch 1280x720-resolution capacitive touchscreen -- no more Nintendo DS-style stylus for this system. We're not sure how much Nintendo will embrace touch, or if it means iPhone and Android developers are going to start putting games on the system, but it's definitely there.



It comes with everything you need in the box.

Worried that you might have to buy a lot of little pieces to actually get the Switch to transform? Don't be: it comes with the tablet, dock, two Joy-Pads, the gamepad dock, the straps, an AC adapter, and even the HDMI cable you need to hook it up to a TV set. You can get a different version with one Red and one Blue Joy-con (instead of the grey ones) for the same price.

There's a cartridge slot -- and a micro SD card slot.

Besides downloading games, the Switch will have its own little proprietary card-based cartridges. It doesn't support any DVD or Blu-ray-style discs, but it does have a microSD card slot to possibly expand its 32GB of internal storage.

Is it backwards-compatible with old Nintendo games? We don't know.

Nintendo did show the Switch using 3DS-like cartridges, but they appear to have a slightly different shape.

What games will it play?

Nintendo's upcoming Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be a launch title on March 3, and it's just the start. Nintendo says there are over 80 titles in active development, including:

Splatoon 2 - Summer 2017

Super Mario Odyssey - Holiday 2017

Fire Emblem Warriors

The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - April 2017

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

FIFA

Skylanders Imaginators - March 2017

ARMS, a cartoony multiplayer boxing game that uses the two Joy-Pads wirelessly - Spring 2017

1-2 Switch, a quick-draw shooting game that uses one wireless controller each

A new RPG from the Bravely Default team

A new Shin Megami Tensei game

A new game in the No More Heroes franchise (from developer Suda51)

An NBA 2K game

A Minecraft game

You should be able to play Switch games even if you bought them in another country.

Nintendo says it won't be region-locking any of its own games. In the past, that used to be the norm for many Nintendo handhelds, but more recently Nintendo had been adding locks. It's good to see them gone.

Local multiplayer is alive and well, but you may have to pay to play over the internet.

Local multiplayer games can be played on up to eight Switch systems without an internet connection -- but Nintendo's online multiplayer will require a paid subscription now. We guess it was only a matter of time after Sony and Microsoft asked players to cough up the cash.

It's powered by an Nvidia Tegra processor.

Nvidia says the Switch uses a custom Tegra processor. Nvidia Tegra processors have previously powered Nvidia's Shield gaming tablets and other mobile devices, but Nvidia promises this processor is "based on the same architecture as the world's top-performing GeForce gaming graphics cards," adding a revamped physics engine and other tools. Nvidia's Tegra processor might sound like it'll be less powerful than a full "normal" console, but it's hard to tell how advanced the Switch will truly be.

Nintendo seems to have developers on board.

The list of partners unveiled by Nintendo is pretty extensive: in addition to the partial list of announced games above, take a look at this who's who of developers who've signed on below.

Nintendo

We'll be trying the Switch for ourselves quite soon -- check back tomorrow for our impressions!