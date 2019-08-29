New Huawei phones can't use Google apps, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Huawei will reportedly launch its new flagship phone, the 5G-capable Mate 30 Pro, next month despite it being unlikely that Android and Google apps will be used on the device. The temporary reprieve on Huawei's US ban to award licenses doesn't apply to new Huawei products, a Google spokesperson reportedly told Reuters Wednesday, meaning licensed Google apps likely cannot be used.

Huawei was blacklisted in the US in May in light of national security concerns that Huawei had close ties with the Chinese government. Huawei has repeatedly denied that charge.

But US companies will be able to sell equipment to Huawei, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross confirmed in July, if they get licenses when there's no threat to national security. The reprieve has reportedly seen more than 130 applications for licenses to sell US products to Huawei.

The phones will be announced on Sep. 18, Reuters said.

Last week, Huawei Senior Vice President Vincent Pang said the company has no plans to launch a phone with its Harmony operating system this year, because it wants to stick to Android for now.

A Google spokesperson said Huawei would be able to use Android, because it's an open-source OS. Huawei and the Department of Commerce declined to comment.

First published at 4:39 p.m. PT on Aug. 28.

Updated on Aug. 29 at 9:26 a.m.: adds clarification open-source Android can be used