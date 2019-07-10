US will allow licensed sales to Huawei, but it remains blacklisted

Angela Lang/CNET

US companies will be able to sell equipment to Huawei, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross reportedly confirmed Tuesday, but only after they get licenses and where there's no threat to national security. It followed President Donald Trump's promise last month to ease restrictions on the embattled Chinese telecom as he tried to revive trade talks.

Ross noted that Huawei would remain on the US Entity List, Reuters reported. Trump added the company to the list through a May executive order due to alleged links to the Chinese government.

Separately, Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the licensing requirements would only be relaxed "for a limited time period," meaning the licenses could stop coming if the trade talks don't progress smoothly, according to the Financial Times.

Neither the Commerce Department nor Huawei immediately responded to requests for comment.

First published at 2:25 a.m. PT.

Updated at 2:50 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.