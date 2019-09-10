The iPhone 11 (from $699), iPhone 11 Pro ($999) and iPhone 11 Pro Max ($1,099) are here, flexing new camera muscles, a fresh palette of colors and the A13 Bionic chip that promises speedier performance across the board. From the front, this crop of iPhones look like last year's iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR -- notch and all. (Here's how the iPhone 11 phones compare to the iPhone XS and XR.) From the back, a square camera array shouts out the difference between 2018 and 2019. Apple's redesigned camera mount is the hallmark for iPhone 11 devices, but it also houses two camera sensors for the iPhone 11 and three for the 11 Pro.
Apple announced its flagship phones for 2019 on Tuesday during its annual launch event. You can catch up on everything else Apple announced here, from iOS 13's launch date to the brand new Apple Watch Series 5.
For many people, the iPhone represents the gold standard for smartphone design and cutting-edge features like Face ID unlocking, which Apple says is now faster than before. Despite new features like a faster A13 Bionic processor and support for Wi-Fi 6, Apple's iPhone challenge this year is mighty. Phone sales are down. Competitors are pulling ahead on camera tools and features. The iPhone 11 phones, which lack 5G support, could fall behind while the speedier data networks continue to grow in 2020.
The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max go on preorder starting Friday, Sept. 13 at 5 a.m. PT. They arrive in-store on Sept. 20. Apple will continue to sell the iPhone XR for $599 and the iPhone 8 for $449.
New iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max key specs
- Two screen sizes: 5.8- and 6.5-inch OLED displays (458 ppi pixel density apiece)
- "Super Retina XDR" display supports HDR 10 with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
- Phone body: Textured matte finish
- 64GB, 256GB, 512GB storage capacities
- Three rear cameras with 4x optical zoom: Wide, ultra-wide, telephoto lenses (OIS for wide and telephoto)
- Upcoming camera feature called Deep Fusion compiles nine images to reduce noise and amp up details
- 4 hours more battery life (Pro) and 5 hours longer battery life (Pro Max) than last year's models
- Faster Face ID unlocking
- Wi-Fi 6 support, but no 5G
- 4K video for both front and rear cameras, with slow-motion video for the selfie camera (aka "slofies")
- New portrait lighting effect: Monochrome
- iOS 13 on-board
- Fast charging adapter
- Colors: Midnight green, space gray, silver, gold
- iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 or $25 per month (£1,049, AU$1,749)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099 or $29 per month (£1,149, AU$1,899)
What's new in the iPhone 11
- Six colors: Black, yellow, purple, green and Product Red, white
- A13 Bionic chip
- 64GB, 128GB, 512GB storage capacities
- Hour more battery life than iPhone XR
- Faster Face ID unlocking
- Wi-Fi 6 support, but no 5G
- Dual camera system with a 12-megapixel lenses: wide and ultra-wide (switch by tapping on the screen)
- Camera night mode
- 2x optical zoom
- New portrait lighting in monochrome
- 12-megapixel front-facing camera (up from 7 megapixels)
- 4K video for both front and rear cameras, with slow-motion video for the selfie camera
- iOS 13
- Starts at $699 or $17 per month (£729, AU$1,199)
Will the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max reinvigorate Apple's iPhones, or will excitement flag? Stay tuned as we weigh in on Apple's announcement and go hands-on when we see Apple's new iPhones after the event.
reading
