Impossible Foods fake bacon is 'definitely on track'

Moments after unveiling plant-based Impossible Pork at CES in Las Vegas Monday, the first question asked of Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown suggested another sham ham was top of people's minds: Is Impossible Foods going to attempt bacon?

"Of course we are, and in fact, we've already played around with it," Brown said Monday. "We're not going to release a bacon product until we feel like anyone who is the most hardcore bacon worshipper thinks it's awesomely delicious. But we're definitely on track."

"it's going to be an epic moment when we serve the first kosher bacon cheeseburger," he added.

Impossible Foods is one a litany of plant-based meat producers feeding into a newfound frenzy for plant-based meat products, driven by a desire to reduce the environmental penalty of animals as a food source and to explore possible health benefits of a plant-based diet.

The Silicon Valley-based start-up launched the Impossible Burger in 2016 and was the buzz of CES last year when it introduced its second version its burger "meat" that more closely mimicked the look, taste and smell of real beef. At CES 2020, the company debuted Impossible Pork designed as a plant-base substitute for ground meat from pigs, with plans to launch Impossible Sausage later this month.

Brown declined to specify what Impossible Foods' next imitation meat would come to market after pork, but Brown hinted that seafood was high on his priority list.





