Impossible Burger

As more diners turn to chicken, beef, pork and seafood alternatives because of environmental concerns or as a way to enhance a vegetarian or vegan diet, innovative cultured-meat growers and makers of plant-based food are rushing to meet the demand.

Impossible Foods is one of the highest-profile purveyors of plant-based meat alternatives. The Impossible Burger got an upgrade in 2019 with a new formulation. It not only looks like a real hamburger, but many diners also report that it's almost indistinguishable from the real thing.

