Huawei's Mate X will reportedly be launched in September at the latest, after being delayed earlier this month. The time frame for its foldable phone launch was confirmed by a Huawei exec, TechRadar reported Friday afternoon.

"It's coming in September at the latest," Vincent Peng, a senior vice president at the company, told TechRadar. "Probably earlier, but definitely September is guaranteed."

The $2,600 Mate X was delayed from its summer launch in part to improve the quality of the foldable screen, Peng reportedly told The Wall Street Journal last week.

"We're doing a lot of tests," Peng told the Journal.

Korean tech giant Samsung also had to delay the launch of its foldable phone. It had initially planned to launch the Galaxy Fold in April, but review units suffered from problems including bubbling under the screen and displays breaking. The company then postponed the release of the device.

Earlier this week, Samsung reportedly denied rumors that the Galaxy Fold would be released in July, leaving the Korean tech giant's foldable phone launch date still up in the air.

AT&T has sent cancellation notices to those who preordered the Galaxy Fold, citing Samsung's delay in releasing the device. Customers who preordered the Fold will receive a $100 AT&T promotional credit. This followed Best Buy canceling Galaxy Fold preorders in May due to Samsung not providing a new release date.

