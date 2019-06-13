AT&T cancels Galaxy Fold preorders due to delay

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung missed the April release date of the Galaxy Fold to fix problems with the device, but that delay is causing issues for customers, retailers and carriers. Now, AT&T is adding to the bad news sending cancellation notices to those who preordered the folding phone.

AT&T sent emails saying it's canceling Galaxy Fold preorders as reported earlier by Tom's Hardware Thursday. The carrier cited Samsung's delay in releasing the device as the reason for the mass cancellation, and customers will receive a $100 AT&T promotional credit in return for the canceled order.

Samsung initially planned to release the Galaxy Fold in April, but review units suffered a series of problems such as bubbling under the screen and displays breaking, which caused the Korean tech company to hold off releasing the device.

Samsung told CNET on June 10 that the Galaxy Fold will get a new release date in the "coming weeks."

In May, Best Buy canceled Galaxy Fold preorders due to Samsung not providing a new release date.

Samsung didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

