Huawei P30 Pro's pop-out cam is powerful enough to shoot the moon

The P30 Pro, one of two phones Huawei will introduce in Paris on March 26, will have a pop-out camera powerful enough to capture details of the moon's surface.

According to an article published by Android Central, the phone features a "periscope-style" camera with "super-zoom capabilities." The company declined to confirm the exact technical specifications, but previous rumors predicted that the camera will have 7.8x zoom. A remarkably detailed photo of the moon's surface, taken with the P30 Pro and posted by Huawei CEO Richard Yu, suggests that the camera's zoom range may in fact exceed that.

Richard Yu/Weibo

The smartphone camera technology race continues to heat up in 2019, with Huawei aggressively taking on leaders like Apple and Google. Earlier this year, Huawei released the Mate 20 Pro, which features a 40-megapixel f1.8 wide camera, a 20-megapixel f2.2 ultra-wide camera, and an 8-megapixel f.24 telephoto camera with optical image stabilization.

In addition to its enhanced zoom features, the P30 is said to have advanced low-light performance enabled by hardware -- in contrast to the software-based approach used to great effect by Google's Pixel 3.

The current generation P20 Pro features a 3x zoom and the standard P20 has none. In addition to bringing superior zooming capabilities to the forthcoming P30 Pro, Huawei is said to have upgraded the P20's successor, the P30, to a 4.7x zoom.

Though the specific tech specs remain unknown, zooming looks to be a major selling point for the forthcoming P30 series. In February, Huawei posted a video on Twitter, tagged with slogan "Rewrite the Rules," which zoomed in on several iconic Paris landmarks.