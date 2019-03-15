CNET también está disponible en español.

Huawei P30 Pro camera and screen specs leaked

More details about the new phone surface with just over a week before Huawei's Paris event.

huawei-p20-pro-hero-promo

Last year's Huawei P20 Pro reportedly had a smaller screen with more resolution than the upcoming P30 Pro.

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Huawei P30 Pro has had a number of details about it leaked over the past weeks about its cameras, notch and colors. Most of those leaks have come from the German site WinFuture. Yesterday, the site ran a new story that revealed some purported specs of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.

Interestingly enough the P30 Pro will have a 6.47-inch display which is a tad larger the 6.39-inch screen on the P20 Pro. However, bigger is not always better. The P30 Pro screen will have a resolution of 2,340x1080 pixels which is less than the P20 Pro.

