Huawei P20 Pro shows off its three cameras with four new standout colors

The Huawei P20 Pro slayed us when we first saw that Twilight backing, a gradient that slid from pinks and purples to deep blues. It certainly knows how to show off its three rear cameras with style.
Now Huawei is back again with four more colors: pebble white and aurora both carry over that mesmerizing gradient, while brown (more like tan?) and black leather sub in for a glass finish.
The leather models won't show fingerprint smudges or slip off tabletops as readily.
From this angle, you can catch glimpses of pearly tones in the pebble white version.
The brown leather color looks lighter than we expected.
The aurora color, in the back, moves from blue to purple to black. Twilight, however, never included black.
From this angle, the pebble white hints at light greens and blues in its finish.
The colors are brand new, but the phone remains the same. Read our full Huawei P20 Pro review for all the pros, cons and specs in this flashy flagship phone.