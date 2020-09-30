Google Pixel 5 phone launch: Watch today's virtual event live

It's been a busy month for virtual phone launches and now it's Google's turn. The company is today hosting its Sept. 30 Launch Night In. It already unveiled the Pixel 4A budget phone in August, confirming on the same day the existence of its next flagship, the Pixel 5, and the upcoming Pixel 4A 5G, both of which will have support for 5G. The invitation for Google's September event confirmed that "new Pixel phones" would be among the products unveiled today, along with a new Chromecast and a new Nest-branded smart speaker.

The Pixel 5, like Google's previous flagship phones, has been poorly protected from leaks (or perhaps, as CNET's Lynn La suspects, the leaks are part of an intentional strategy on Google's part). We got a first look at the design of the Pixel 5 last week, when photos surfaced along with details about the new phone's processor, display, cameras, battery life and more.

Rumors suggest that Google's next flagship will include a hole-punch camera, a fingerprint sensor on the back (unlike the Pixel 4, which swapped it for Face Unlock), wireless charging and no headphone jack. Not much is officially known about the Pixel 5, other than its support for 5G, but leaks suggest a price of 629 euros (roughly $735, £575 or AU$1,035), with color options reportedly including green and black. The phone's on-sale and release dates are not yet known.

Google's new Chromecast streamer (code-named Sabrina) has also attracted a flurry of rumors. According to photo leaks, the device will come with a remote, a first for the Chromecast family.

Google's virtual Launch Night In event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 30, streaming online at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. BST). The event will be hosted on a webpage set up by Google (which is currently streaming some interactive elevator music to entertain you while you wait -- check it out). The livestream will also be available on Google's YouTube channel. And CNET will be hosting a watch party on our YouTube channel and right here on this page, so check back an hour before the event starts.