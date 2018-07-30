Fortnite on Android: See if your phone is getting it

Epic Games

Fortnite's launch on Android could be imminent.

While we still don't have a release date for the Android version of the phenomenally popular shooter -- and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is rumored to get the game first -- XDA Developers has spotted that the Epic Games website lists a number of Android phones to choose to play the game on. Fortnite has been available on iPhone since April.

Phones listed include:

Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL

Huawei Mate 10, Pro and Lite

Huawei Mate 9 and Pro

Huawei P10, Plus and Lite



Huawei P9

Huawei P8 Lite



LG G6

LG V30 and LG V30+



Moto E4 Plus

Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5S



Moto Z2 Play

Nokia 6

Razer Phone

Samsung Galaxy A5

Samsung Galaxy A7

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime, Pro and 2017

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy On7

Samsung Galaxy S9 S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Sony Xperia XA1, Ultra and Plus

Sony Xperia XZ, XZs and XZ1

Fortnite is otherwise playable on PC, Mac, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Most versions of the game support crossplay, except for the PS4 and any Epic Games accounts associated with a PlayStation Network account.