Fortnite's launch on Android could be imminent.
While we still don't have a release date for the Android version of the phenomenally popular shooter -- and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is rumored to get the game first -- XDA Developers has spotted that the Epic Games website lists a number of Android phones to choose to play the game on. Fortnite has been available on iPhone since April.
Phones listed include:
- Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL
- Huawei Mate 10, Pro and Lite
- Huawei Mate 9 and Pro
- Huawei P10, Plus and Lite
- Huawei P9
- Huawei P8 Lite
- LG G6
- LG V30 and LG V30+
- Moto E4 Plus
- Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5S
- Moto Z2 Play
- Nokia 6
- Razer Phone
- Samsung Galaxy A5
- Samsung Galaxy A7
- Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime, Pro and 2017
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy On7
- Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus
- Sony Xperia XA1, Ultra and Plus
- Sony Xperia XZ, XZs and XZ1
Fortnite is otherwise playable on PC, Mac, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.
Most versions of the game support crossplay, except for the PS4 and any Epic Games accounts associated with a PlayStation Network account.
Discuss: Fortnite on Android: See if your phone is getting it
