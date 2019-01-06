CES 2019: Lunii My Fabulous Storyteller is fuel for your kid's imagination

Imagination is a vulnerable and powerful part of being a child and one of the best ways to strengthen it is through storytelling. No pictures. No video. Simply words. But in a time when our lives revolve largely around screens escaping them takes a lot of effort. So it's refreshing to see the company Lunii create My Fabulous Storyteller a small speaker filled with short audio stories for kids.
I came across My Fabulous Storyteller inside an exhibition hall at the Mandalay Bay hotel during CES 2019. I spotted the tiny bright teal-colored speaker on a table. It looked as if someone drew a picture of a tiny old radio with colorful markers, then brought it to life.
My Fabulous Storyteller doesn't have Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant on it. Instead, it's filled with short stories aimed at kids ages 3 to 8.
With My Fabulous Storyteller, kids craft stories in a Mad Libs kind of way. They choose the hero, the setting, another character and an object. Then, one of 48 stories containing those elements plays. Each story is between 3 and 7-minutes long and you can download more stories from hundreds of others online. All stories are available in 8 languages including English, French, German, Italian and Spanish.
It is truly refreshing to see such a simple and well-thought out device. Sadly there weren't any children at the Mandalay Bay casino to test the speaker out, but it's pretty clear that My Fabulous Storyteller can be a wonderful way to entertain and help your children develop.
Lunii's My Fabulous Storyteller costs $70 which converts roughly to £55, AU$100.See My Fabulous Storyteller on Amazon
