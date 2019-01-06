CES 2019: My Fabulous Storyteller from Lunii looks as fun as it sounds

CNET también está disponible en español.

The company Lunii created My Fabulous Storyteller, a small speaker filled with short audio stories for kids.

Kids craft stories in a Mad Libs kind of way, choosing the hero, the setting, another character and an object. Then one of 48 stories with those elements plays.

On the side is a volume dial and a headphone jack.

The other side has a Micro-USB port for charging and adding more stories.

On the top of MyFabulous Storyteller is the speaker grill.

The back sports a Lunii logo.

You can use any headphones with a standard headset jack. But Lunii also sells a pair as an accessory.

Lunii's My Fabulous Storyteller costs $70, which converts roughly to £55 or AU$100.

Read more about My Fabulous Storyteller in our CNET first look.

