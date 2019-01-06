CES 2019: My Fabulous Storyteller from Lunii looks as fun as it sounds

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Coolpad's new smartwatch is a kid tracker for parents and a fun watch for kids that lets them call or...
This robot can be your butler and follow you around during a video call.
The company Lunii created My Fabulous Storyteller, a small speaker filled with short audio stories for kids.
Kids craft stories in a Mad Libs kind of way, choosing the hero, the setting, another character and an object. Then one of 48 stories with those elements plays.
On the side is a volume dial and a headphone jack.
The other side has a Micro-USB port for charging and adding more stories.
On the top of MyFabulous Storyteller is the speaker grill.
The back sports a Lunii logo.
You can use any headphones with a standard headset jack. But Lunii also sells a pair as an accessory.
Lunii's My Fabulous Storyteller costs $70, which converts roughly to £55 or AU$100.
Read more about My Fabulous Storyteller in our CNET first look.