Black Friday Walmart deals available early: $89 Ninja blender, $119 GoPro, $199 AirPods Pro and more

It may be the weekend before the weekend before Thanksgiving, but Walmart's second early-Black Friday sale has been going strong. That said, we've already seen some products go out of stock. If you were hoping to get that 55-inch TCL Roku TV for $148, sorry to say it's gone.

Below we've listed some of the deals still available from this weekend's sale, including a great Bluetooth speaker, a GoPro camera and those much-desired AirPods Pro. And mark your calendar: The final Walmart event will start online on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), with additional deals arriving Nov. 27 (actual Black Friday) at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time. This one will include even more deals on electronics, toys, apparel and home, as well as seasonal decor. If this prominent Twitter leak is accurate, we could see AirPods Pro hit an all-time low of $169, and Switch games going for $15 to $30.

This post is updated as more Walmart deals become available. We've also removed items that have expired or sold out that we don't expect to return.

DEALS HAPPENING NOW

Best Buy / Ninja Ninja took the value crown in CNET's roundup of best blenders. This 10-speed model is larger and better than the one reviewed, and it's currently $70 off.

Walmart This GoPro is technically discontinued, but it's available for about $110 less than the Hero 7 Black, which is the entry-level model in GoPro's current line-up. Not bad for a fully waterproof video camera that can still pull down full HD video. The GoPro Hero 7 White will be on sale for $119 from Nov. 14 to 15.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro have been on a pricing see-saw for months, bouncing between full price and historic lows. Right now, you can get them for $194, within a few dollars of the lowest price ever. Note that this deal isn't exclusive; you can also get these buds for $199 at Amazon and elsewhere. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Shark Shark's pet-friendly robot sweeper offers a high-capacity dust bin, Wi-Fi connectivity and home-mapping features, meaning you can confine it to certain rooms if that's your preference. This model sells elsewhere for at least $330, so Walmart's discount is solid.

Tineco This popular cordless stick vacuum has a powerful 350-watt motor, runs for about 25 minutes between charges and converts easily to a handheld vacuum. The Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum will be on sale for $99 until Nov. 15.

Neatgear The Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi Router is a bit of a mouthful, but supports Wi-Fi 6, the latest iteration of the wireless networking protocol, which adds up to 600Mbps and 2.4Gbps speeds. The router can be fully managed using the Nighthawk mobile app. The Netgear Nighthawk AX3000 Router will be on sale for $99 from Nov. 14 to 15.

Walmart Yes, Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen these days. But what sets JBL models apart is that they actually sound really good. This appears to be a Black Friday "special SKU" that's more or less identical to the JBL Flip 4, which we really liked at twice this price. (It still costs about $80 at Amazon.) It's waterproof, too.

Walmart This Keurig is the perfect size to make delicious coffee from your K-Cups and still have plenty of counter space. Note that black, grey, and white have sold out online (black is still available for in-store pickup), with imperial red and turquoise ready to ship. The Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker will be on sale for $35 from Nov. 14 to 15.

Expired and out of stock deals

Blackstone This two-burner propane-fueled griddle cart has 361 square inches of cooking surface and puts out 24,000 BTUs. You get a standard piezo ignition system, side shelf and rear grease management system for easy cleanup. The Blackstone 22-inch Griddle will be on sale for $99 from Nov. 14 to 15.

Roku Any Roku streaming box gives you thousands of streaming channels -- pretty much anything you might want, except HBO Max. But the Roku Ultra LT does it in 4K with HDR via a remote that has programmable shortcut buttons and voice control. Wi-Fi spotty? It also has Ethernet. Note that this is the 2019 version of this product, not the newer 2020 model.

TCL This 55-inch TCL has a 4K UHD display with HDR. It's equipped with our favorite smart TV interface, Roku, which you can control with the included voice remote. There are four HDMI inputs (including ARC) and dual-band Wi-Fi for smooth streaming.

HP This midrange Pavilion is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, a 512GB SSD and has a 1,920x1,080-pixel screen. It also features upgraded B&O speakers and weighs 3.9 pounds.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET New for 2020, the Apple Watch SE is the middle child of the Apple Watch lineup. It's got the same basic design as the Series 6, but lacks that model's always-on display, ECG functionality and oxygen saturation measurements. The discount on the 40mm -- earlier it had dropped to $230 -- is gone, but the 44mm model is back down to $260, or $49 off its Apple Store list price of $309. That's within a dollar of the best price to date. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Sarah Tew/CNET AirPod deals come and go every day, but $99 is the best price ever for Apple's signature true wireless earbuds. Note that this deal is also available at Amazon, as well as some other retailers.