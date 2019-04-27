The best weighted blankets for stress relief, anxiety and relaxation

SensaCalm

Weighted blankets have exploded in popularity as a remedy for stress, anxiety, sleeping issues and much more.

While they've been used to help calm kids on the autism spectrum, they only recently gained steam with stressed-out adults looking for relaxation. Do they live up to the hype? Check out our guide on how weighted blankets work.

Ready to buy? With so many weighted blankets out there, it can be hard to choose. Read on to get some key shopping tips and check out some of the best weighted blankets you can buy.

Weight options

The first step in buying a weighted blanket is determining the right weight for you. The general wisdom is to pick one that's 10 percent of your body weight. So if you weigh 150 pounds, you'd get a 15-pound blanket. If you are closer to 200 pounds, a 20-pound blanket is a good fit, and so on.

Most adult weighted blankets are 10, 15, 20 or 25 pounds. If your weight is in between sizes -- for instance, you weigh 130 pounds -- I personally recommend sizing up. Last year, I purchased a 10-pound blanket and found that it didn't feel heavy enough to create a calming sensation. I swapped it for a 15-pound blanket, which is heavier than 10 percent of my body weight, but it ended up feeling just right.

Unfortunately, most weighted blankets are sold exclusively online, so it's hard to try before you buy. If you want to adhere to the 10 percent rule, check out the companies that offer a wider range of weight options. Start with SensaCalm, YnM and Harkla -- more on those below.

Beads and fill

When shopping, you'll see that most weighted blankets use plastic pellets or glass beads. Glass beads are usually the same size as grains of sand or smaller, and are heavier than plastic pellets. Since they are smaller, they take up less space in the blanket, making the finished blanket a bit thinner than those made with plastic pellets.

Plastic pellets are bigger, which means blankets made with them are a bit more bulky. Between glass beads and plastic pellets, there's no obvious winner. Some blanket companies simply opt to use plastic pellets because they are cheaper.

Some weighted blankets also include polyester fiberfill -- like a comforter -- which adds warmth. If you want a cooler, more breathable blanket, opt for one without fill.

Harkla

Removable cover

Weighted blankets can be tough to wash because they are so heavy. For blankets that are 10 pounds and above, you'll want to use a commercial washer and dryer.

If you're worried that your blanket will end up with stains or pet fur, look for one with a removable cover. Most covers are available in cotton or a soft minky fabric. Cotton is the coolest option, since it's so breathable, while minky is cozier and warmer. Some companies sell their weighted blankets with a cover included, while others offer it as an add-on.

Size

Weighted blankets should cover your body from the neck down, without a lot left over. For most people, that means getting a twin-size blanket. For kids, look for a child's weighted blanket, which usually comes in a smaller size and weight.

It's important to note that if you plan to sleep under it, your weighted blanket shouldn't hang over the sides of your bed. That can cause the blanket to slide off the bed, on to the floor during the night.

Not sure what size to get? Try sizing down from your mattress. If you have a queen or full bed, get a twin-size weighted blanket. If you have a king mattress, you can get away with a full/queen blanket.

Weighted blankets, compared

Price Type of weights Removable cover? Weight options in pounds Sizes in inches Gravity $249 Glass beads Included 15, 20, 25 48" x 72" YnM $69 and up Glass beads Sold separately 5, 7, 10, 12, 15, 17, 20, 22, 25 Multiple sizes* SensaCalm $89 and up Plastic beads with and without polyester fill Sold separately 3-20 34" x 50", 38"x 62" & 38"x 72" Bearaby $199 and up Glass beads or layered knitted fabric Sold separately 15, 20, 25 Multiple sizes Harkla $119 and up Glass beads Included 5, 7, 10, 15, 20, 25 Multiple sizes Baloo $169 and up Glass beads with polyester batting Sold separately 15 or 20 60" x 80" Mosaic $79 and up Plastic beads Sold separately 5-25 Multiple sizes

*Multiple sizes include throw blanket, twin, queen and king options, plus other miscellaneous sizes.

Gravity The Kickstarter darling Gravity Gravity is one of the better-known weighted blankets brands thanks in large part to its wildly successful Kickstarter campaign. Now, anyone can buy one of these blankets, which come in 15-, 20- and 25-pound options. Gravity uses glass beads as filler and has a plush, removable duvet cover for easy washing. Gravity also recently launched a cooling version of its blanket, which has a special cover that wicks away sweat and keeps your body cool while you sleep. $249.00 at Amazon

YnM Budget-friendly buy YnM YnM's weighted blanket is highly rated on Amazon and for good reason. It's sturdy, has seven breathable layers and comes in five different sizes and nine weight options from 5 to 25 pounds. Oh, and it starts around $60. I bought this weighted blanket for myself last fall and I love it. To be honest, I think it played a key role in helping me feel calm in the aftermath of a difficult breakup. The blanket itself is well-made and filled with glass beads. The separate cover is not required, but it makes it far easier to keep the blanket clean. The cover is available in a variety of fabrics, including the soft gray plush one I have, and starts at $15. $56.00 at Amazon

SensaCalm Fully customizable Sensa Calm Want a custom weighted blanket? SensaCalm is your best bet. It allows you customize everything about your blanket, from the fabric to the weight. You pick if you want fiberfill or not, plus you can add snaps for a separate duvet cover and even monogram the finished blanket. It even has waterproof fabrics, which are good for kids. Blankets start around $90 for kids' sizes and go up from there. $90.00 at Sensa Calm

Bearaby A knitted option Bearaby Bearby's The Napper weighted blanket is unlike any other I've seen. Instead of beads or pellets sandwiched between two layers of fabric, it's knitted. The company uses yarn made of layers of fabric to create a weighted throw blanket. It comes in three sizes and weights, with seven color options and it starts at $249. Want a more traditional weighted blanket? It also has a weighted comforter for sleep. $249.00 at Bearaby

Harkla Kid-friendly Harkla Looking for a weighted blanket for your kid or grandkid? Check out Harkla. It makes weighted blankets, weighted vests and weighted lap pads, plus a sensory peapod and hanging swing for children with sensory processing issues. Its blankets come in vivid colors and have soft, plush textures. Harkla also makes a weighted blanket for adults, starting at $179 (you can also get a Harkla blanket from Amazon for less). $133.00 at Amazon

Baloo The luxury blanket Baloo Looking for a luxury weighted blanket? Baloo makes a premium-looking cotton weighted blanket and offers a separate french linen duvet cover. It comes only in one size -- it's big enough to cover the top of a queen mattress so that there is no overhang. There are two weight options: 15 pounds for $169 and 20 pounds for $189. $169.00 at Amazon

Mosaic For everyone in the family Mosaic Mosaic has been making weighted blankets in the US for 8 years. They have a lot of different options for adults, teens and kids, including antimicrobial blankets for use in hospitals. Mosaic offers a broader selection of weights than other companies -- you can get a blanket in 1-pound increments from 5 to 25. $139.00 at Amazon

