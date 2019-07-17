7 of the best weighted blankets in 2019

SensaCalm

Weighted blankets have exploded in popularity as a remedy for stress, anxiety, insomnia and much more.

While they've been used to help calm kids on the autism spectrum, they only recently gained steam with stressed-out adults looking for relaxation and restful sleep. Do they live up to the hype? Check out our guide on how weighted blankets work.

Ready to buy? With so many weighted blankets out there, it can be hard to choose. Luckily, we've rounded up some of the best weighted blankets you can buy below.

If you're not sure how to pick, this guide gives you 4 tips for choosing the best weighted blanket. If you are feeling crafty, you can also make your own weighted blanket too!

Price Type of weights Removable cover? Weight options in pounds Sizes in inches Gravity $249 Glass beads Included 15, 20, 25 48" x 72" YnM $69 and up Glass beads Sold separately 5, 7, 10, 12, 15, 17, 20, 22, 25 Multiple sizes* SensaCalm $89 and up Plastic beads with and without polyester fill Sold separately 3-20 34" x 50", 38"x 62" & 38"x 72" Bearaby $199 and up Glass beads or layered knitted fabric Sold separately 15, 20, 25 Multiple sizes Harkla $119 and up Glass beads Included 5, 7, 10, 15, 20, 25 Multiple sizes Baloo $169 and up Glass beads with polyester batting Sold separately 15 or 20 60" x 80" Mosaic $79 and up Plastic beads Sold separately 5-25 Multiple sizes

*Multiple sizes include throw blanket, twin, queen and king options, plus other miscellaneous sizes.

Gravity Gravity is one of the better-known weighted blanket brands thanks in large part to its wildly successful Kickstarter campaign. Now, anyone can buy one of these blankets, which come in 15-, 20- and 25-pound options. Gravity uses glass beads as filler and has a plush, removable duvet cover for easy washing. Gravity also recently launched a cooling version of its heavy blanket, which has a special cover that wicks away sweat and keeps your body cool while you sleep.

YnM YnM's weighted blanket is highly rated on Amazon and for good reason. It's sturdy, has seven breathable layers and comes in five different sizes and nine weight options from 5 to 25 pounds. Oh, and it starts around $60. I bought this weighted blanket for myself last fall and I love it. To be honest, I think it played a key role in helping me feel calm in the aftermath of a difficult breakup. The blanket itself is well-made and filled with glass beads. The separate cover is not required, but it makes it far easier to keep the blanket clean. The cover is available in a variety of fabrics, including the soft gray plush one I have, and starts at $15.

Sensa Calm Want a custom weighted blanket? SensaCalm is your best bet. It allows you customize everything about your blanket, from the fabric to the weight. You pick if you want fiberfill or not, plus you can add snaps for a separate duvet cover and even monogram the finished blanket. It even has waterproof fabrics, which are good for kids. Blankets start around $90 for kids' sizes and go up from there.

Bearaby Bearaby's The Napper weighted blanket is unlike any other I've seen. Instead of beads or pellets sandwiched between two layers of fabric, it's knitted. The company uses yarn made of layers of fabric to create a weighted throw blanket. It comes in three sizes and weights, with seven color options and it starts at $249. Want a more traditional weighted blanket? It also has a weighted comforter for sleep.

Harkla Looking for a weighted blanket for your kid or grandkid? Check out Harkla. It makes weighted blankets, weighted vests and weighted lap pads, plus a sensory peapod and hanging swing for children with sensory processing issues. Its blankets come in vivid colors and have soft, plush textures. Harkla also makes a weighted blanket for adults, starting at $179 (you can also get a Harkla blanket from Amazon for less).

Baloo Looking for a luxury weighted blanket? Baloo makes a premium-looking cotton weighted blanket and offers a separate french linen duvet cover. It comes only in one size -- it's big enough to cover the top of a queen mattress so that there is no overhang. There are two weight options: 15 pounds for $169 and 20 pounds for $189.

Mosaic Mosaic has been making weighted blankets in the US for 8 years. They have a lot of different options for adults, teens and kids, including antimicrobial blankets for use in hospitals. Mosaic offers a broader selection of weights than other companies -- you can get a blanket in 1-pound increments from 5 to 25.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.