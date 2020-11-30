Best Cyber Monday TV deals: Save on Samsung, LG, TCL sets from 32 to 82 inches with OLED, QLED and smart TV

Deal Savings Price







































Cyber Monday TV deals are here and they're coming in hot. If you've got a new TV on your holiday shopping list, you've come to the right place. Early sales at Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Amazon saw most of the best deals selling out quickly and inventory now is pretty thin, especially on well-known brands such as Sony, LG, Samsung, Vizio and TCL. Retailers sometimes keep stock in reserve to reinvigorate the sales pool, however, and great deals are coming back into stock on a regular basis. So if you don't see a TV deal you want now, keep checking back throughout Cyber Monday to see if that model resurfaces.

All that said, if you're ready to pull the trigger now, we've collected our favorite TV deals from the best known retailers and you can still find plenty of discounted models in all sizes, with small ones as low as $100 and 65-inchers going for as little as $250. And most are all smart TVs, many running Roku, Android TV or Amazon Fire TV operating systems.

If you're looking for a cheap TV, here's a quick cheat sheet of what we'd call a "good deal" at each common screen size this season:

32-inch for $120

40- to 43-inch for $150

50-inch for $300

55-inch for $350

65-inch for $500

75-inch for $700

The prices above are ballpark for TVs we typically don't review at CNET. We don't review them because their image quality is basically the same: mediocre, but possibly good enough for most people. Expect to pay hundreds more for better TVs.

Our favorite TV deals are curated below, and we're constantly updating the list. Full disclosure, many of these deals were Black Friday deals that have carried through to Cyber Monday, but we're putting the latest deals up top. Also, note that these deals are constantly in flux, and this article is being updated regularly to account for new, better deals and expired discounts.

Cyber Monday 2020: The best TV deals available now

Best Buy How does an 82-inch Samsung grab you? No, we haven't reviewed this model, but if you're a Samsung fan and you want the absolute biggest screen you can get for your money, it's going to be hard to beat this one.

LG Now that the CX (see below) is largely sold out, one of the next-best OLED deals is LG's entry-level BX model. You won't get the fancy processing found on the CX but the BX is still likely to be an outstanding performer (and better than the Samsung Q80T below for just a bit more). If you can't wait for the CX to return, this is a great consolation prize. The BX is also available in a 65-inch size for $1,800 but we'd probably go with the Vizio below instead. Read more.

Sarah Tew/CNET The TVs above out of your budget? This Fire TV Edition from Insignia is cheap enough for just about everybody. We don't like Amazon's Fire TV as much as Roku because Fire TV menus push Amazon content too much and are more confusing in general compared with the simplicity of Roku TV. On the other hand, this TV has built-in Alexa, pairs well with an Echo Dot (pictured) and is $20 cheaper than the equivalent 32-inch Roku at Amazon.

Sarah Tew/CNET We haven't reviewed Vizio's first OLED TV yet -- the company has been late shipping samples due to COVID-19 -- but Vizio TVs have performed well in past reviews and this price, compared to something like the LG CX below, might be too good to pass up. There's also a 55-inch size on sale for $900, but it's currently sold out online.

Samsung Part of Walmart's Nov. 25 sale, this TV was also available at Best Buy for the same price -- until it sold out there online. It's not the cheapest TV on the market at this size, and we expect models like the Vizio M-Series (which has local dimming) to perform better, but if you like the Samsung brand, it's a very good price.

David Katzmaier/CNET With a picture that outdoes any of the other TVs on this list and a price that's a lot cheaper than the company's 8K models, the Q80T strikes the right balance for Samsung fans who want excellent image quality. This deal at Walmart is $100 cheaper than elsewhere on the smallest (read: most affordable) size that offers all of the high-end extras. Read our Samsung QN55Q80T review.

Walmart Looking for a dirt-cheap midsized TV? This Sceptre fits the bill. It has 4K resolution but its image quality is likely far less than the best 55-inch models, and it doesn't even have a built-in smart TV system so you'll need to factor in the price of a media streamer too, if you don't have one of your own already. But this is still one of the cheapest prices we've seen on a TV this size, and it's actually in stock. Walmart also has a 55-inch version for $240.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is one of the best deals we've seen this year on a TV with the Roku operating system, which we like better than Fire TV or Android TV -- although it is a little more expensive. This is a 1080p model, not 4K, so it won't get Roku's AirPlay upgrade, but the lower resolution won't affect picture quality much at this size. Read our TCL S325 series (Roku TV) review.

Best Buy TCL is best known for its Roku TVs, and we like the Roku smart TV system better than the Android TV version in this television, but for this price you can just buy a Roku Streaming Stick Plus, attach it to this TV and still come out ahead. Aside from its smarts we expect this 4-Series TV to perform "good enough," just like the Roku equivalent.

Deals that have sold out or expired

The deals below are mostly gone, but since they could come back at any time, we're keeping them here for now. Some of the TVs below may also be available in-store in your local area, even though they're sold out online.

Insignia This Insignia has recently been selling for $150, but Best Buy sliced another $50 off the price, making it significantly cheaper than the similar-sized Roku TV (below). This one has been going in and out of stock at Best Buy however, making that Roku potentially easier to buy online.

Richard Peterson/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E That 55-inch version is excellent, but it's out of stock. If you can afford it, get this 65-inch one instead. This is the sweet spot size for the LG CX -- it's big enough to really appreciate its stellar image quality. Read our LG CX series review.

Best Buy This is simply the best deal yet we've seen for Black Friday 2020. Slightly smaller than the 70-inch model and much cheaper, this TV will sell out fast once it appears. The catch? It's not becoming available until Saturday, Nov. 28 -- and we expect it to go out of stock immediately. Best Buy online deals usually hit the site sometime after midnight CT (1 a.m. ET, 10 p.m. PT). Good luck!

Amazon This is a spectacular price on a 50-inch TV, so expect it to sell out almost immediately.

TCL Yes, we've seen 55- and even 65-inch TVs this season selling for as little as $230 to $250, but they've mostly been models with Android TV This TCL model is a 2020 update of that company's 4-series line. It's got the latest Roku smart TV system -- meaning you can get every channel except HBO Max, as well as that AirPlay update -- and a whopping 4 HDMI inputs. And it only costs $30 more than the 50-inch model. Its 4K picture quality doesn't match the step-up 6-series, but at this price, there's little to complain about. Read our review of the 2019 model.

Best Buy We haven't reviewed this set and based on its specs we don't expect it to match the picture quality of the best 75-inch models, but if you prioritize a big picture over everything else, this is the cheapest price we've seen for a 70-inch TV, period. Like the TCL, it runs Android TV.

Sarah Tew/CNET We've seen 70-inch TVs come down to $400, but this is still a very good price on a gigantic TV. This model (V705x-H1) is very similar to the V705-H3, currently selling for $660. The V-Series is Vizio's cheapest TV for 2020, and while we haven't reviewed it, we expect entry-level picture quality: good enough for most people, but not as good as something like the M-Series.

Sony We haven't reviewed this OLED, but we expect its image quality to be similar to the LG CX (as in: spectacular), and at Best Buy, the 65-inch size is on a deep sale at currently less than the CX. We'd still take the CX, however, mainly because the Sony lacks cutting-edge gaming extras. But if that doesn't matter to you -- or if the CX is out of stock -- this is an excellent deal.

Sarah Tew/CNET One of our favorite pre-Black Friday deals on an excellent television is back. The X900H has the best image quality of any TV on this list that's not an OLED and includes cutting-edge connectivity that's tailor-made for the new Xbox Series X and PS5.

Target The best TV deal in Target's early Black Friday sale is on another 70-inch TV we haven't reviewed. LG's OLED sets (see below) will deliver a much better picture but if you can't afford a better TV, and the Hisense above doesn't appeal to you, this is still a very good price. This deal is currently out of stock online but may be available at your local store.

David Katzmaier/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The best TV we've ever reviewed is in a whole other league compared with the doorbusters on this list, and this is the best price of the year. We don't expect it to go down too much further this year, but even if it does, the price drop won't be massive. Read our LG CX series review.

Walmart This TV is the first item listed in Walmart's Nov. 11 pre-Black Friday ad, so we expected it to sell out fast. The retailer's Onn house brand isn't known for world-beating image quality, but we expect it to perform about as well as the TCL 4-Series (see below) and it has the same great Roku operating system.