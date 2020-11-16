Walmart Black Friday 2020 ad revealed: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch and Switch games hit all-time low prices starting Nov. 25

Savvy shoppers have noted plenty early Black Friday deals since at least mid-October, when Amazon had its delayed Prime Day event. And Walmart was among the most aggressive -- and most detailed -- in communicating its three waves of early sales throughout November. And now, the third phase of Walmart's sale has been fully announced: The company's "real" Black Friday sale will start online at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) on Wed., Nov. 25, and it includes some truly extraordinary deals, including all-time low prices on the AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 3. (These confirm the earlier leak that was making the rounds on Twitter last weekend.)
Here are some of the most notable deals we're seeing:
- 70-inch Vizio 4K TV for $478
- 65-inch Samsung 4K TV for $478
- 58-inch Samsung 4K TV for $398
- AirPods Pro for $169 (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 3: 38mm for $119, 42mm for $149 (all-time low price)
- Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones for $119
- Fitbit Versa 2 for $129
- Roku SE media streamer for $17
- Google Nest Mini for $19
- Google Nest Hub for $50
- Xbox and PS4 EA Sports titles: $28
- Xbox, PS4 and Switch games: $15 to $30
Walmart's second big sale officially ended yesterday (Sunday, Nov. 15), but there are some straggler deals still available. We've listed them below.
This GoPro is technically discontinued, but it's available for about $110 less than the Hero 7 Black, which is the entry-level model in GoPro's current line-up. Not bad for a fully waterproof video camera that can still pull down full HD video.
New for 2020, the Apple Watch SE is the middle child of the Apple Watch lineup. It's got the same basic design as the Series 6, but lacks that model's always-on display, ECG functionality and oxygen saturation measurements. If you have a larger wrist, the 44mm model is back down to $260, or $49 off its Apple Store list price of $309. That's within a dollar of the best price to date. Read our Apple Watch SE review.
The AirPods Pro have been on a pricing see-saw for months, bouncing between full price and historic lows. Right now, you can get them for $200, which is $50 better than the Apple Store price. But, as noted above, they'll be hitting an all-time low price of $169 by Nov. 25. Wait for that deal to hit. Read our AirPods Pro review.
