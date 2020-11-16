Walmart Black Friday 2020 ad revealed: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch and Switch games hit all-time low prices starting Nov. 25

Deal Savings Price





Savvy shoppers have noted plenty early Black Friday deals since at least mid-October, when Amazon had its delayed Prime Day event. And Walmart was among the most aggressive -- and most detailed -- in communicating its three waves of early sales throughout November. And now, the third phase of Walmart's sale has been fully announced: The company's "real" Black Friday sale will start online at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) on Wed., Nov. 25, and it includes some truly extraordinary deals, including all-time low prices on the AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 3. (These confirm the earlier leak that was making the rounds on Twitter last weekend.)

Here are some of the most notable deals we're seeing:

70-inch Vizio 4K TV for $478

65-inch Samsung 4K TV for $478

58-inch Samsung 4K TV for $398

AirPods Pro for $169 (all-time low price)

Apple Watch Series 3: 38mm for $119, 42mm for $149 (all-time low price)

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones for $119

Fitbit Versa 2 for $129

Roku SE media streamer for $17

Google Nest Mini for $19

Google Nest Hub for $50

Xbox and PS4 EA Sports titles: $28

Xbox, PS4 and Switch games: $15 to $30

Want to peruse the sale options in full? We've embedded the Walmart ad scan below.

Walmart Black Friday 2020 ad

Walmart's second big sale officially ended yesterday (Sunday, Nov. 15), but there are some straggler deals still available. We've listed them below.

DEALS HAPPENING NOW

Walmart This GoPro is technically discontinued, but it's available for about $110 less than the Hero 7 Black, which is the entry-level model in GoPro's current line-up. Not bad for a fully waterproof video camera that can still pull down full HD video.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET New for 2020, the Apple Watch SE is the middle child of the Apple Watch lineup. It's got the same basic design as the Series 6, but lacks that model's always-on display, ECG functionality and oxygen saturation measurements. If you have a larger wrist, the 44mm model is back down to $260, or $49 off its Apple Store list price of $309. That's within a dollar of the best price to date. Read our Apple Watch SE review.