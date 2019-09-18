Apple wants to trademark the iPhone 11 'slofie'

Apple

Lest you believed the term "slofie" was nothing but a cruel joke from the techno gods at Apple, the company has applied to trademark the name for the slow-motion video selfie feature found in the iPhone 11, according to a document filed with the US Patent and Trademark office this week.

Many early reactions to the slofie feature were negative, despite the fact that the iPhone 11 has yet to ship. But the trademark application suggests that Apple is sticking with slofie, which it describes in the filing as "downloadable computer software for use in capturing and recording video."

The trademark is likely meant to stop other companies from branding their own camera features with the slofie terminology, as the feature is currently exclusive to the iPhone 11, The Verge reported Wednesday.

CNET's Shara Tibken demonstrated how slofies work after the Apple event.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

