Apple 'slofies' get strong early reaction: Nope

And you thought we couldn't sink any lower than "belfies." That collective groan heard 'round the world Tuesday came after Apple coined the term "slofie" to describe a slow-motion selfie feature for the iPhone 11.
Apple highlighted the new iPhone's ability to take slo-mo selfie videos with the phone's front-facing camera during the company's announcement event at the Steve Jobs Theater in California on Tuesday. While Apple seemed to be amusing itself with the concept, the internet wasn't having it.
Slofies haven't even escaped into the real world yet and already Twitter user AnnaliseKeating'sSon is sick of them.
Kirby-Chepepe echoed a sentiment heard across Twitter. Slofies: it's not going to happen.
Camparez_doglady is fretting about what this means for popular tourist and travel spots. We already have to deal with trampled tulips and misguided toxic-waste site visits in the name of selfies. What will happen when iPhone 11 users have to set up selfie videos?
Even if you can't get behind the idea of slofies, you can probably agree with anglia plena jocis that the world could use less slofies and more slothies. Sloths on your iPhone? Now that would be a killer feature.
