Apple iPhone 11 memes: Not sold on this fidget spinner look, or 'slofies'

Apple Event

Remember The Simpsons episode where Smithers causes a stampede at a toy store because Malibu Stacy has a new hat? Apple manages to create that kind of mania every time it comes out with a new iPhone, no matter how small the upgrade.

On Tuesday, the company revealed its next-generation phone at an Apple event in Cupertino, California. iPhone rumors and leaks were everywhere in the days leading up to the event, and the idea that one potential update would include three rear-facing cameras had consumers memeing it up with fake mockups on Twitter.

The idea of three separate cameras put some in mind of a fidget spinner.

Or a stove top.

Or a coconut.

Someone said that iPhone 11 resembles coconut #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/hOinrDhmXT — OGA JOHN BOSCO (@johnboscokomedy) September 10, 2019

Or a bowling ball.

Wonder if I'd get as many strikes with the iPhone tho #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Vi7p6cDpMe — Jo-Anne Rowney (@JoAnne_Rowney) September 10, 2019

Or aliens.

the new cameras look like the aliens from chicken little#iphone11 pic.twitter.com/AVVgT3o3DX — lauren (@rebeIcarnation) September 10, 2019

Or googly eyes.

Ok, they've officially gone too far with the iPhone 11 pic.twitter.com/6LU8Ho5ga3 — Dave Jorgenson 🗞 (@davejorgenson) September 10, 2019

Also maybe those three cameras have ulterior motives?

And some jokes were just about how much the phone is likely to cost. Spoiler: a lot.

Apple : How would you like to pay for your new #iPhone ?



Me : pic.twitter.com/gUiX4mtdNl — BROSKI (@xDDDGuy) September 10, 2019

Yes! The #AppleEvent is tomorrow!



The day where I complain about the lack of innovation and turn right around and give them my life’s savings. — Ashley McNamara (@ashleymcnamara) September 9, 2019

And early reactions to the newly announced slo-mo selfies called "slofies" can pretty much be summed up in three words: all the nope.

It's made of surgical-grade stainless steel so that you can safely do an amputation in the field when you catch someone making a slofie #appleevent2019 — Rich Siegel (@siegel) September 10, 2019

Originally published Sept. 10, 9:45 a.m. PT.