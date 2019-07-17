Amazon Prime Day 2019: The best deals on headphones you can still get

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

On the hunt for a bargain pair of headphones? Prime Day 2019 may be technically over, but there are still a few headphone deals to choose from.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Amazon has both versions of the latest 2019 AirPods still on sale. The model with the wireless charging case is $170 or $29 off, while the version with the standard case is $145 or $14 off. You can order them but they won't be shipped until July 24th Read the AirPods 2019 review

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's Soundwear Companion is half wearable speaker, half headphone. The idea is that you wear it around your neck and it shoots sound toward your ears. What's cool about it is that unless you're playing it at high volumes people around you can't really hear the sound, only you can. (If they come right up to you they'll hear something, but not if they're standing a few feet away.) The speaker technology in the Soundwear Companion was the basis for speaker technology found in Bose's Frames audio sunglasses. The big strike against it was its high price of $250. But for $150, it's much more tempting. Note that this price is for the speaker only. The bundle price for the speaker with a cover is $20-$30 more, depending on the color of the cover.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's Sleepbuds aren't exactly headphones -- they're noise-masking, totally wireless earbuds that are designed to block out unwanted sounds and help you sleep better. They're not perfect, but I know a few light sleepers who swear by them. They're $50 off. Read the Bose Sleepbuds review

Sarah Tew/CNET I gave high marks to Jabra's first noise-canceling over-ear wireless headphones, the Elite 85h. They list for $300, but Amazon still has the navy color on sale for $62 off. The headphones not only sound good but they're among the best for making calls. Read the Jabra Elite 85h review

David Carnoy/CNET If you don't want to spend a bundle on Beats headphones, this a good deal on the Beats EP. They're wired on-ear headphones (no Bluetooth), but the sound quite good for an on-ear model. The white version is $65, while other colors cost slightly more. They aren't in stock till Aug. 18, however. Read the Beats EP review