The strangest Amazon Prime Day deals ever

Amazon's Prime Day shopping holiday, this year held on July 16, is known for having its share of weird, unusual and unintentionally(?) amazing deals.
One of our favorite weird Prime Day 2017 deals was this cat scratcher designed to look like a turntable.
During Prime Day 2016, exceptionally wealthy shoppers could have scored a five-digit discount on this pair of glass floor speakers from Waterfall Audio.
This Prime Day 2017 oddity is the perfect gift for someone who's still struggling, after all these years, to figure out how to cook hot dogs.
During Prime Day 2017, Amazon offered discounts on this 9.5-inch diameter acrylic PetPeek Window that's meant to "help alleviate a dog's curiosity within confined fences."
This 9.5-foot inflatable unicorn, offered during Prime Day 2017, can hold up to two adults at once.
At first, we wondered: Why would anyone want to buy 50 rubber ducks, all at once? Then we thought about how amazing it would be to take a bath with 50 rubber ducks, all at once.
These were offered as a Prime Day 2017 deal.
In 2016, Amazon offered a $225 Prime Day discount on this barrel of nontoxic Evapo-Rust rust remover. You should have stocked up while you had the chance.
This play food, an Amazon Prime Day 2017 deal, actually gets rave reviews from parents.
This triple-signed cast photo (sorry, no Chunk) from the legendary 1980s adventure film comes with a certificate of authenticity. It was offered during Prime Day 2015.
This soft crocheted mermaid's tail, offered during Prime Day 2017, is like a cross between a sleeping bag and a cozy blanket. Two sizes and a wide array of colors are available.
Yes, really: Amazon's Prime Day 2015 discounts extended to in-home toilet replacement service.
These wall hangers, cast from the designer's actual hand, may very well have been the creepiest deal offered during Amazon Prime Day 2017.
This potty training accessory was one of Amazon's Prime Day 2016 deals.
If you've been on the lookout for a resin statue of a yeti to complete your outdoor space, we have some bad news: Prime Day 2017 may have been your best chance to score one at a discount.
There's a life-size version of this yeti available for the truly adventurous.
These yellow gold-tone grills, a Prime Day 2016 deal, come with a resizable silicone molding bar for a custom fit.
This Prime Day 2016 deal is just a DVD-R containing 25 minutes' worth of a cat playing piano.
This cuddly pillow was one of Amazon's sweetest Prime Day deals in 2015.
On Prime Day 2017, Amazon offered a deal on this 12x14-inch protective car seat for smaller dogs.
Sure, you could buy these gummy worms in 2-ounce or 8-ounce bags. But on Prime Day 2017, the best way to save big was to buy big -- specifically, this 5-pound bulk bag of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers gummy worms.
These now-sold-out resin bookends were one of the coolest offerings during Prime Day 2016. If you like that kind of thing.
This Prime Day 2016 deal, a screenshot from Punch-Out signed by Mike Tyson, came with a certificate of authenticity.
Because who wouldn't want a clay bust of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton covered in tiny plants? This deal was offered during Prime Day 2017.
This Prime Day 2017 deal holds 24 ounces of your favorite mead or ale.
This polyester Prime Day 2017 offering adds a definite velvet painting vibe to your bathroom, in case that's what you're looking for.
This Amazon Prime Day 2017 deal offered the opportunity to swap your drinkable morning habit out with a chewable morning habit. The maker says two cubes roughly equal the caffeine content of a cup of coffee.
Prime Day 2017 saw discounts on this sheep placenta cream, which supposedly fights the signs of aging and rejuvenates your skin.