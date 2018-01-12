All the smartphone news from CES 2018 in one place

Esto también se puede leer en español.

James Martin/CNET

There weren't any foldable phones at CES 2018, and the Samsung Galaxy S9 won't launch until next month, but there was still plenty of smartphone news and accessories to keep us busy all week.

While CES is a fantastic springboard for all sorts of weird and wonderful gadgets, it's been years since a phone of any significance debuted here.

2018's show brought the usual haul of new colors, phones that existed in other markets now announced for the US, niche devices and midrange models. Phone makers also used CES to unveil their strategy for the year, including their intentions to grow brand awareness in the US through carrier agreements or consumer campaigns.

We'll have to wait for February's Mobile World Congress to see which flashy new models buyers will drool over in the next year.

The biggest phone news at CES

vivo-phone-ces-2018-8955
33
All the new phones at CES 2018

The most interesting technologies

Now Playing: Watch this: See the first in-screen fingerprint scanner in action
1:32

New handsets and colors

Previously announced phones now coming to the US

blackberry-motion-7973-008

All-screen BlackBerry Motion is coming to the US.

 Josh Miller/CNET
