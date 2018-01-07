Red-hot Honor 7X makes its CES 2018 debut

Esto también se puede leer en español.
The Honor 7X already comes in blue, but this new red shade is on fire.
It has a 5.9-inch screen and a low price -- it'll come to the US for $200.
You'll find a fingerprint reader on the back, which can also open other apps, as well as two rear cameras.
Android 7.1.1 Nougat underpins the experience.
It's a large device, but thankfully not a terribly thick one.
Put away that USB-C charger. The Honor 7X is one of the few phones that will still use the Micro-USB cable.
A final look at that brilliant red shade. This color was absolutely made to stand out. Read more about the Honor 7X here.