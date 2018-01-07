Esto también se puede leer en español.

The Latest New Products Must-See
The Honor 7X already comes in blue, but this new red shade is on fire.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
It has a 5.9-inch screen and a low price -- it'll come to the US for $200.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
You'll find a fingerprint reader on the back, which can also open other apps, as well as two rear cameras.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Android 7.1.1 Nougat underpins the experience.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
It's a large device, but thankfully not a terribly thick one.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Put away that USB-C charger. The Honor 7X is one of the few phones that will still use the Micro-USB cable.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
A final look at that brilliant red shade. This color was absolutely made to stand out. Read more about the Honor 7X here.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
|

Red-hot Honor 7X makes its CES 2018 debut

Published:
CES 2017: Where are they now?
